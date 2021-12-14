Asus launched the VivoBook Pro 14 with OLED display; Specs, price and more

The tech giant from Taiwan launched the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 series laptop with an OLED display today. The lineup includes VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 14X OLED. The list of products that were announced today during the launch event includes Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X/16X and VivoBook Pro 14/15. The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 comes with a 14 inch Full HD OLED display and it has two variants, one is powered by the Intel Core i5 and the other one is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 H chipset. On the other hand, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14X features a 14 inch NanoEdge OLED display with 4K resolution. This device gets the same processor; however, it comes with an upgraded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Asus VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 14X OLED laptops.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: Specifications and price

The all new Asus VivoBook Pro 14 laptop features a 14 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, 0.2 ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. This device is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chipset with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity.

The other variant of the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 laptop has the same display specifications; however, it comes with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. This device includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics under the hood. The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptops pack a 63 Whr battery under the hood and have a One-touch login feature that unlocks the device with the power button. This newly launched laptop series from Asus comes with a webcam shield that allows the users to shut down the webcam instantly.

The variant with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset is priced at Rs 74,990 while the variant with AMD Ryzen 7 5800 H will cost you Rs 94,990.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED: Specifications and price

Asus launched the VivoBook Pro 14X laptop alongside the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptop during the launch event today. This laptop sports a 14 inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,880 x 1,800 screen resolution, 90 Hz screen refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chipset with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, coupled with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity. It comes with an ASUS DialPad and packs a 63 Whr battery under the hood.

The other variant of Asus VivoBook Pro 14X laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H chipset with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity.

The variant with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset will cost you Rs 94,990 while the variant with AMD Ryzen 9 5900H is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.