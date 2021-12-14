ASUS Launched VivoBook Pro 15 and 16X OLED Laptops in India; Price and Specifications

ASUS, a Taiwanese laptop manufacturer, has unveiled a slew of new OLED products for the Indian market in an online launch. The new products are primarily aimed at the creator community, whether they be musicians, graphic creators, or other types of creators. The ASUS VivoBook 14X, VivoBook 16X, VivoBook 14 and 15 are among the latest laptops that will be available in India starting today. We'll look at the specifications of the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED in this article.

ASUS VivoBook 15 Pro OLED Specifications

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 has a dynamic display with a 15.6-inch NanoEdge 2.8 FHD OLED display with Pantone certification and a screen to boy ratio of 84 per cent. Intel Core i5-11300H and Intel Core i7-11370H CPUs, as well as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, power the new ASUS laptop. The laptop has 512GB and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage and 16GB DDR4 onboard RAM. The laptop has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4 supports display/power delivery, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x DC-in, and Micro SD card reader are among the I/O ports on the VivoBook Pro 15.

A backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, and harmon/kardon speakers are among the other features. A 63Whr battery provides the laptop with all of the necessary power, and the battery is backed up by a 120W charger.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Specifications

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X is a premium edition of the VivoBook Pro series with a slew of capabilities that will entice creators to pick it up. The laptop comes with a 16.0-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio, PANTONE Validated, 70% less hazardous blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, and an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor. For graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti and AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptop also includes three memory options, 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB/1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

A 96Whr 6-cell Li-ion battery provides the laptop with all of the necessary power, and the battery is backed up by a 120W charger. A backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, and harmon/kardon speakers are among the other features. The laptops include a DialPad for precise and easy control of creative tools, as well as dual-fan cooling for optimal thermal management.

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x DC-in and Micro SD card reader are among the I/O ports of the VivoBook Pro 16X. The laptop weighs 1.95 Kg.

Price and Availability

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 is priced at Rs 74,990 and is available in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour. On the other hand, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED is priced at Rs 1,24,990 and is available in Meteor White and Zero Degree Black colour. Both the laptops can be bought from ASUS Estore/ Offline(ROG stores/ASUS Exclusive Stores).

