Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED launched in India; price and specifications

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today launched a series of laptops in the Indian market including the VivoBook and ProArt series. The newly launched ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED laptop is delicately developed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, ASUS’ ProArt series feature industry-first innovations in the form of ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED price in India

The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1,69,990 and will be sold across online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital) channels starting from January 2022.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (H5600) specifications

As the name suggests, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED flaunts a 16-inch OLED display with minimal bezels on the sides. According to the company the laptop comes with HDR support with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. Under the hood, the device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, clubbed with NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics.

To deliver better driver stability, the laptop features NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility. It also comes equipped with ASUS Dial for quick, intuitive adjustments while working incompatible Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects.

On the connectivity part, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED offers PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (H5600) ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “The recent times have proven to be a catalyst in driving new trends in the industry and has motivated the creators’ fraternity to opt for specialized machines that cater to their specialized requirement. At ASUS, we strive to be the pioneer whenever there is an opportunity for introducing new technology, and the launch of our ProArt series is a step towards bringing something special for the creators’ community.