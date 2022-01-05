Asus Republic of Gamers announces gaming laptops at CES 2022

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced an array of new gaming products today at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of Gamers launch event. Asus Republic of Gamers is proud to be at the forefront of technology and to once again introduce exciting new products for an age where gaming is no longer a fringe hobby, but the zeitgeist of today’s technology. ROG is ready to hit the ground running in 2022 with a new operating system, brand new CPUs from Intel and AMD, GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, as well as an all-new form factor.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. Here is the list of newly launched laptops.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

The brand-new ROG Strix SCAR is designed with esports enthusiasts in mind, powered by top-tier components, Windows 11 Pro, a high-refresh display, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme. Sporting up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost, the Strix SCAR is designed for high-refresh gaming. A MUX Switch ensures top-tier GPU performance, PCIe 4.0 x4 storage boosts lightning-fast load times, and DDR5 4800MHz RAM provides plenty of memory for multitasking.

The Strix SCAR is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, with the 15-inch offering three IPS-level display choices: QHD 240Hz, Full HD 300Hz, and QHD 165Hz. The 17-inch SCAR offers QHD 240Hz or Full HD 360Hz. The Strix SCAR models all support Dolby Vision HDR for full-spectrum visuals, together with Adaptive-Sync in the display, delivering stunning picture quality without tearing or stuttering. A 3ms response time assures clear movement so gamers can make pixel-perfect decisions in frenetic firefights.

A larger trackpad ensures fine-grained control over precision movements when not using a traditional mouse. Sporty dot matrix styling, Aura Sync-compatible per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard and lightbar, and customizable armor caps ensure gamers can flex their own personal style.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost for similarly high-end horsepower. The G15 offers Full HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz display options, while the G17 offers Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240hz for competitive gaming. All of the Strix G models support Dolby Vision®. All displays come with 3ms response times, and Adaptive-Sync. The Strix G also comes in Eclipse Gray as well as two neon color choices, Volt Green and Electro Punk, which will stand out from the crowd.

All Strix models are equipped with a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos spatial sound, which brings soundstages to life with immersive, crystal-clear, and lifelike realism in the heat of battle. Two-way AI Noise Cancelation filters out background noise for both ingoing and outgoing communications, so everyone’s voice comes through loud and clear.

In addition, Strix models come with a 90Wh battery, plus 100W Type-C charging for on-the-go usage. WiFi 6E and 2.5G LAN provide cutting-edge networking for minimal lag on both wired and compatible wireless networks.

ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, and M16

The critically acclaimed ROG Zephyrus G14 is a powerful gaming machine in a stylish, ultraportable form factor with a host of new improvements for 2022. The new G14 comes with Windows 11 onboard, an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor, and AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics with a MUX Switch for the best possible framerates. ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal and a custom vapor chamber ensures excellent sustained performance from these high-end components, while DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD enable responsive multitasking across the system.

Designed to offer premium power in an ultraportable package, the sleek G14 is available in Eclipse Gray or Moonlight White, featuring a Prismatic Logo nameplate with a holographic, reflective hue that’s sure to turn heads. The lid is also covered with 14,969 precision CNC milled holes with 1,449 mini LEDs on models with the now-iconic AniMe Matrix display — that's more LEDs than last year’s model, making for new animation possibilities that customize the look of the machine.

The G14 is also one of the first ROG laptops to feature ROG’s brand-new Nebula display, which offers 120Hz at QHD with 500nits of peak brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 3ms response time — with Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync, and Pantone validation for a stunning, color-accurate experience that minimizes stuttering and tearing. The display has been expanded to a 16:10 aspect ratio, which increases screen real estate without sacrificing portability since its small bezels offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Dolby Atmos, a 3D mic array with two-way AI noise canceling, and blazing fast WiFi 6E round out this portable powerhouse. The ROG Zephyrus G15 and M16 have also been refreshed with the latest hardware from AMD and NVIDIA, DDR5 RAM, and WiFi 6E.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 reaches new heights of innovation in dual-display laptops. ROG’s ScreenPad Plus adds a secondary screen for extra productivity real estate, streaming gameplay, or even controlling supported games like Dying Light 2. The ScreenPad Plus rises up and slides back to meet the primary display as the laptop opens, thanks to a new 4-directional hinge. Compared to the previous generation, this closes the gap between the two displays, providing a nearly bezel-less experience for true immersion.

This Windows 11 machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost for high-end horsepower, bolstered by an upgraded Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme that decreases CPU temperatures by 15 degrees compared to traditional thermal pastes. The AAS Plus 2.0 air intake created by the raised secondary screen creates 30% more airflow above the fans, allowing these top-tier components to stay cool for better-sustained performance in games and creative apps. A MUX Switch ensures you get every frame possible in competitive scenarios.

The Zephyrus Duo offers two groundbreaking panel choices for the main display and supports Dolby Vision in both choices. The first, new for 2022, is ROG Nebula HDR, which has all the specs of ROG’s standard Nebula Display but with 512 mini LED dimming zones, able to reach 1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning levels of contrast and color. This QHD, 16:10 panel boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. For the ultimate HDR gaming and movie-watching experience, Nebula HDR is the display to beat.

The second, co-developed with BOE, is a brand-new ROG-exclusive display called a Dual Spec panel, which is able to switch between 4K 120Hz and Full HD 240Hz, allowing gamers can choose whether to prioritize resolution or framerate on a game-by-game or app-by-app basis. Pixel Acceleration Technology ensures lightning-fast upscaling in the Full HD mode, for crystal clear images at competitive frame rates.

This incredible device also comes with ROG’s NumberPad technology on the trackpad, a keyboard with 1.7mm of travel and per-key RGB, six speakers with Dual Force-Cancelling Woofers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and two-way AI Noise Cancellation to round out ROG’s flagship for 2022. Despite this much tech and two displays, the 2022 Zephyrus Duo 16 has a smaller footprint than the previous generation, fitting a 16-inch display into a chassis traditionally sized for 15-inch laptops.

ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile

The ROG Flow Z13 shrinks the compact Flow series even further with the world’s most powerful gaming tablet. With Windows 11, up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, and 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory, this tablet packs plenty of gaming horsepower in an ultra-thin and light chassis. These specs are further bolstered by 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, a MUX Switch, custom vapor chamber cooling, and fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Flow Z13 features two display options: a 4K 60Hz display with 85% DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100% sRGB coverage. Both displays are 16:10 with Corning Gorilla glass protection on the touch screen, Adaptive-Sync, 500nits of peak brightness, and Pantone validation for accurate colors. Both of the Flow Z13 models feature Dolby Vision for incredible picture quality.

The Z13 can be played multiple ways, from traditional mouse (using the included screen cover keyboard) to touch input or gamepads. Since the tablet form factor includes all the powerful components behind the screen, rather than under the keyboard, the ROG Intelligent Cooling solution gets plenty of fresh air for high sustained performance.

The Flow Z13 sports a retro-futurist design inspired by the 20th-century Space Race, but encompassing ROG’s vision for the future of gaming: ultimate portability. A CNC-milled window on the rear of the chassis allows a look straight into the machine’s mainboard, and the chassis is covered in spacecraft-inspired machining. The built-in kickstand can be opened up to 170 degrees for optimal usage in nearly any scenario.

ROG has also updated the Flow X13 with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU for 2022.

For extra gaming horsepower and I/O expansion, the Flow Z13 and X13 are both compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. Connect it to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. With additional USB ports, DisplayPort and HDMI, and Ethernet, the XG Mobile is ready for anything.

ROG Strix GT15 Gaming Desktop

The ROG Strix GT15 has been updated for 2022 with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. Available in multiple configurations up to an Intel Core i7-12700KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, the GT15 delivers fluid visuals at high framerates with responsive performance for everyday multitasking. A built-in carrying handle and headphone hook make for convenient transport to LAN parties, and Aura Sync accents let each player show off their individual style.