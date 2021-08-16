ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro gaming-centric smartphones launched; details here

ASUS has just expanded its range of gaming smartphones by launching the ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in the Chinese market. The new ROG series lineup comes as a successor to the ASUS ROG Phone 5, which was launched in April this year. The ASUS ROG Phone 5s series will be replacing the ROG Phone 5 series in major markets once the existing stock of the latter depletes. The new ASUS ROG Phone 5s series offerings are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor and offer up to a massive 18GB of RAM.

ASUS ROG 5s and ROG 5s Pro specs and features

There’s not a lot of difference between the features of the ASUS ROG 5s and ROG 5s Pro. The ASUS ROG 5s Pro has the ROG Vision display and two additional touch sensors on the back cover, which are not present on the regular ROG 5s version. They are equipped with a 6.78-inch full HD+ OLED display, which provides a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling support, HDR 10+ support, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Software-wise, the devices boot Android 11 with ROG UI out of the box.

Under the hood, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is based on the 5nm fabrication process. They are loaded with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. In the camera section, the new ROG smartphones have a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor on the back, which is aided by a 13MP secondary snapper and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with a 24MP camera on the front.

As for the other features, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are loaded with the ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro featuring HyperStream II QUAD DAC architecture and dual 7-magnet Linear front-facing speakers. The speakers have the GameFX and Dirac HD sound to provide an immersive media viewing and gaming experience. For security, the devices are equipped with a fingerprint sensor, which is placed under the display. Lastly, a 6,000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging technology support keeps the 5G smartphones running.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro pricing and availability

Coming to the pricing, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s is priced at TWD 29,990 (~Rs 79,900) for its variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone’s higher-end version with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will set you back by TWD 33,990 (~Rs 90,600). As for the ROG Phone 5s Pro, the device comes in a single version with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which costs TWD 37,990 (~Rs 1,01,250). They are available to pre-order in Taiwan and will be going on sale in the coming days.