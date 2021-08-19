ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition launched in India; yours for Rs 1,49,990

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the most popular gaming laptops from the Taiwanese brand to date. The company introduced the regular version of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 a while ago. Now, the tech giant has introduced a new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition version of the same in the Indian market. The new variant of the gaming laptop is designed in collaboration with Alan Walker, who is a world-renowned artist, DJ and music producer.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition design details

Talking about the design first, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition flaunts unique colour accents like the Spectre Blue shade, which features Anime Matrix LED array on the notebook’s lid. The ROG logo onboard the laptop has the signature of Alan Walker. Notably, there are two fabric belts across the lid, which provide a unique look to the device, apart from blending seamlessly with the matrix LEDs. There also are custom boot animations and Alan Walker wallpaper onboard the new ASUS laptop. Notably, the keycaps match the DJ’s signature colours.

It’s worth mentioning that the acrylic packaging of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition also has capacitive touchpads, which allows it to function as a music sampler and remix kit. The device also has up to 18 of the DJ’s sound effects and animations.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition specs and features

As for the other features, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition has a 14-inch QHD IPS display, which has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the laptop has the AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS processor, which is accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TI 4GB VRAM. The notebook has 1TB of solid-state drive storage. The connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB Type-C 3.2 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one HDMI port.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition pricing and availability

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition has been priced at Rs 1,49,990. The notebook is already available to buy on Amazon India at the aforementioned price tag.