Asus to launch the new Zenfone series on May 12. Three new phones expected
Asus just recently launched the new Zenbook Duo 14 not too long ago. And before the buzz fades away, they have announced the launch of the New Zenfone 8 series on May 12
The teaser released by Ausu suggests that we are possibly looking at three new phones released under the Zenfone 8 lineup. The phones might just be called Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Pro and Zenfone * mini.
The teaser also showcases a punch-hole display, so there might be no flip camera system as the previous generation. And more than one of those phones will sport a 120Hz display panel. The Zenfhone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Pro might in-house the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Mini might settle for an older processor. The camera sensors might be Sony with a resolution of 64MP.
We are but a few days from the launch. Let's see what Asus has in store for the Zenphone 8 series.
Credits :Asus India
