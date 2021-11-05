Asus Vivobook 13 Slate launched with OLED Screen and Detachable keyboard; Specs, price and more

Asus launched the Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 with an OLED touchscreen display. The laptop has a detachable keyboard and is powered by Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset with support for Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus. The new Asus Vivobook comes with a front camera and a rear camera. It has three variants and features Noise cancellation mode for better call quality. Scroll down to know more about the all new Asus vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1: Specifications

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 sports a 13.3 inch full HD+ touchscreen display with OLED Dolby vision and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display has 550 nits of peak brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and TUV Rheinland eye certification.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 and packs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset with up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage capacity and Intel Ultra HD graphics. On the camera front, the new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 features a 13 megapixel camera at the back and a 5 megapixel front camera.

The device packs a 50 Whr battery under the hood that is integrated with a USB type-CF charging port. The fingerprint scanner is provided on the power button and there are two USB type-C ports, one 3.5 mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The device comes with Asus Pen 2.0 stylus that has four swappable pen tips.

Furthermore, there is a quad speaker audio system that supports Dolby Atmos and features a smart amplifier technology.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1: Price and availability

The all new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 is launched at a starting price of $599 which is roughly Rs 44,600 in Indian Currency. There are two more variants included to the lineup that are the artist editions designed in collaboration with Phillip Colber and Steven Harrington. The device will be available next year in the United States.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.