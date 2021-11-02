Asus VivoWatch 5 spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing; All you need to know

Asus VivoWatch 5 spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing; All you need to know
Asus is tipped to launch the next-generation VivoWatch SP called the VivoWatch 5 soon in the global market. In the latest development, the ASUS VivoWatch 5 has spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification hinting towards an imminent launch. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the screenshot of the Bluetooth SIG listing on his official Twitter handle revealing some of the specifications of the smartwatch. Let’s have a closer look at the listing. 

 

VivoWatch 5  Bluetooth SIG certification 

 

 

 

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification shared by the tipster, the upcoming Asus smartwatch. The listing confirmed the device moniker as Asus VivoWatch 5, which seems to arrive in only the LTE variant, but there is also a possibility that the device will launch in the Wi-Fi variant as well. The listing suggests that the VivoWatch 5 will arrive with a model number HC-B05L.

 

The listing didn’t reveal much about the smartwatch rather than confirming its Bluetooth support and device name. However, we can expect more information about the smartwatch in the upcoming days and also expect more certifications of the VivoWatch 5. 

 

Going with the rumours, the upcoming Asus VivoWatch 5 is said to arrive with a circular dial which is similar to its predecessor. Leaks also suggest that the device will come with a colour display, GPS support, heartbeat sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, fitness training, multiple modes to measure outdoor activities, work out and more.

 

Meanwhile, Asus is also planning to launch the Surface Pro-like laptop in the global market but it will look like a notebook and come with external GPU support for achieving gaming needs. Recently, the leaked renders of the laptop also surfaced on the web revealing the design. The renders suggest that the laptop will be known as Asus ROG Flow Z13. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding both the above-mentioned products and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. 

 

