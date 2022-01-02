Asus Zenfone 9 might have a secondary display, dual camera, and new gestures

Asus is working on the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones. As the Asus ROG phone 6 was seen in its 2D renders recently, and now the leaks of Asus Zenfone 9 have also appeared on the Internet. According to some leaks, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 might come with a secondary display, dual cameras, and some new gestures.

Asus Zenfone 9 Leak

The screenshot of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone appeared on the Internet today and it revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. According to that screenshot, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 might come with a back display. This means that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Asus will have a secondary display just like the ROG phone 5. This will be a tiny display that will only show limited information like time.



The smartphone will have a cleaner design compared to its gaming smartphone series, and as per the screenshot, we can say that the smartphone will have a taller and narrower display. Currently, we don't have any information regarding the secondary display of the smartphone. This flagship smartphone from Asus will also feature a dual rear camera set up just as its predecessor.



One of the unique and useful features that might come with the upcoming smartphone from Asus will be the new back double gestures. The new Asus Zenfone 9 might have a feature like iPhones where users can double-tap at the back panel to capture a screenshot or to open the camera.



Although these all pieces of information are rumors and leaks Asus has not confirmed any of the details about its upcoming Zenfone 9 smartphone. Although we are expecting that the company will start teasing about the upcoming Zenfon 9 soon on the internet until then we will have to rely on the new rumors and leaks.

Source