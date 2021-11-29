Ather Energy Announced Second Manufacturing Facility in Hosur to Ramp Up Two Wheeler Production

The demand for electric two-wheelers is growing rapidly in India, and every manufacturer is scrambling to satisfy it. The two-wheeler market has witnessed good growth in the EV business, followed by cars and other vehicles. Ather Energy one of India's most well-known electric two-wheeler manufacturers has announced the opening of its second production unit in India in order to meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers.

Ather Energy Manufacturing Plant Expansion

The announcement came after a meteoric rise in sales over the previous five months, and it will help the business meet the rising demand for its electric scooters. The upcoming Ather plant, which will be built near the one that started production earlier in 2021, will have a total annual production capacity of 280,000 electric scooters, giving Ather Energy a total annual production capacity of 400,000 units, nearly four times its current production capacity of 120,000 units.

To meet the exponential increase in demand for its electric scooters, Ather has committed to investing Rs 650 crores over the next five years to improve operational efficiency and production capacity. Localization, or the Make in India initiative, is also important to the corporation, with the electric vehicle manufacturer claiming that 90 per cent of its manufacturing is done in India. With this investment, we may expect Ather to build more new production sites in the coming years.

With companies like Ather Energy, Hero Electric, TVS, and Okinawa seeking attention in India's electric two-wheeler market, the competition is heating up. Ola Electric's arrival has heightened competition, especially since the firm has set a target of 10 lakh units every year.

Ather isn't the only company talking about mass-producing electric two-wheelers, other EV manufacturers, such as Hero Electric, have previously said that they will expand production capacity at their current Ludhiana site. Okinawa also announced plans to invest up to 250 crores in a new production plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that will produce 100% domestically. Ola Electric is also keeping up with production at its two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which is the world's largest 2W facility.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.