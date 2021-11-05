Ather to revamp its Ather Connect UI and offer free updates

In the coming days, Ather Energy, which manufactures electric scooters such as the 450, 450X, and 450+, plans to revamp Ather Connect with an improved user interface and new features.

Today, Ather Energy announced a Diwali bonanza for its customers by offering free connectivity features on all of its electric scooters for the next six months. Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Ather Energy, made the announcement on social media today. He also stated that the electric motorcycle manufacturer believes that "connectivity and EVs go hand in hand."

The company has also announced plans to redesign Ather Connect, the user interface for all connectivity features on the company's electric scooters.

"We have an ambitious plan to make the entire mobility experience hassle-free with Ather Connect," Tarun Mehta said, "stitching everything from route planning, navigation, charging, servicing, and customisation." Expect a few changes as we improve quality, rebuild the UI, and roll out new features."

"From 15 November '21 to 15 May '22, all features of the Ather Connect Pro subscription pack will be temporarily available to all existing and new owners of the Ather 450X, 450 Plus, and 450 free of charge," the company said in a statement today. If you have an active Connect Lite/Pro subscription, we will reimburse you pro-rata.

The refund mechanisms will take a few weeks to activate, and we will notify you when we begin the process. If you haven't already subscribed, you'll be able to see all Connect Pro features beginning November 15th, 21st, and ending May 15th, 22nd."

Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, is one of India's most prominent EV startups. It currently sells two electric scooters, the 450X and 450 Plus, which it plans to expand very soon in the coming years.

In addition, the company has Ather Grid, which is essentially the manufacturer's own fast-charging network, similar to Tesla's Supercharger. It has recently added 200 fast chargers across India and is currently offering free charging until the end of the year.