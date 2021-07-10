Atlas V rocket is fully assembled ahead of Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test-2; Destination ISS

The 172-foot tall rocket will be fully ready once the Starliner Spacecraft capsule will be fitted on top of it later this month, as per a blog post by NASA.

NASA has finally fully assembled the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The newly assembled Atlas V rocket will be next used for Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 30th. The 172-foot tall rocket will be fully ready once the Starliner Spacecraft capsule will be fitted on top of it later this month, as per a blog post by NASA. The OFT-2 from Boeing will be an uncrewed test mission to ISS and its success will decide a schedule for the crew flight test.

The second Starliner test flight will take place by the end of this month

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner will be launched to the ISS on July 30th at 2:53 pm. The Atlas V rocket carrying the Starliner capsule will take off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Atlas V will be propelling the Starliner capsule off the CCSFS pad on a whopping 1.6 million pounds of thrust, added NASA. While the Atlas V rocket is fully assembled for the test flight, the Starliner capsule is yet to be docked on top of it.

As per NASA, the Starliner will be mounted on the rocket after a payload transporter by ULA will move it from Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center to a close-by Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) later this month.

“Engineers in ULA’s Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) used large cranes to assemble the stages of the rocket in an upright position on its mobile launch platform, which will carry the Atlas V and Starliner from the VIF to the pad for launch”, NASA said in the blog post. Furthermore, the space agency mentioned that, “To verify the rocket is ready to launch, technicians will soon power the Atlas V to test flight controls, check the engine steering profiles, and conduct a combined systems test”.

If everything goes well with the next Boeing mission on July 30th, the Atlas V rocket and Starliner capsule will be able to run regular manned or cargo missions to the International Space Station in the future to come. Let's hope for the best outcome.

Richard Branson's Virgin Galatic will fly into space on Sunday

In the meantime, Richard Branson's Virgin Galatic flight into Space is all set to take place on Sunday. The flight 17 years in development will be carrying the billionaire Branson, two pilots as well as three Virgin Galactic employees. Notably, India-born SIrisha Bandla will also be part of the crew.

Source - NASA

