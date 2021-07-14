Battlefield 2042 price in India reduced even before launch; pre-orders now start at Rs 2,999

Ahead of the launch, EA, the company behind Battlefield 2042 has reduced the price of the game in India for the PC platform. The game has received a price drop of up to Rs 1,000 for all of its versions on PC.

Battlefield 2042 is all set to be released in India on October 22nd, 2021. The game is already available to pre-order in the country. Once released, the new entry in the Battlefield universe will be available for major gaming platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the country. Ahead of the launch, EA, the company behind Battlefield 2042 has reduced the price of the game in India for the PC platform. The game has received a price drop of up to Rs 1,000 for all of its versions on PC.

Battlefield 2042 receives a price drop of up to Rs 1,000 for PC in India

EA is offering pre-orders for Battlefield 2042 in India in three versions including Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. The company has dropped the prices of all three editions by up to Rs 1,000 in the country. The new Battlefield game for PC is now available for as low as Rs 2,999 for the base variant, which goes up to Rs 5,999 for the most packed version.

Battlefield 2042 PC price in India now

EA Games is allowing pre-orders for the Battlefield 2042 game for PC on multiple platforms including Origin, Steam, and Epic. The game is available to pre-order at reduced pricing on all the aforementioned platforms. So, here’s the new pricing of the game compared with the launch price tag.

- Battlefield Standard Edition – Available for Rs 2,999 (down from Rs 3,499)

- Battlefield Gold Edition – Available for Rs 4,799 (down from Rs 5,499)

- Battlefield Ultimate Edition – Available for Rs 5,999 (down from Rs 6,999)

By reducing the price of Battlefield 2042 even before the launch, EA is trying to lure gamers into the highly competitive first-person shooter market.

Battlefield 2042 price for PS4, PS5, and Xbox console remains the same

Only the PC version of Battlefield 2042 has received a price drop of up to Rs 1,000 in India at the moment. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S versions of the game are still available at their launch price tags. For the PS4 and Xbox One, the game is available to pre-order for Rs 3,999. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the new Battlefield game can be pre-ordered for Rs 4,499.

For the uninitiated, Battlefield 2042 will be taking the series back to a near-future setting. Apart from the ground, the game will feature tight frantic combat in skies as well. The new Battlefield entry will be flaunting support for multiplayer battles with up to 128 battles. It’s worth mentioning that there won’t be a single-player mode in the new Battlefield game as it was killed off in favour of providing an excellent multiplayer experience. Apart from the next-gen consoles, Battlefield 2042 will also be supporting older consoles as well.

What is the price of the Battlefield 2042 PC version in India? Battlefield Standard Edition for PC costs Rs 2,999 in India. The Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition are priced at Rs 4,799 and Rs 5,999 respectively in the country. What is the price of Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles? For the PS4 and Xbox One, the game is available to pre-order for Rs 3,999. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the new Battlefield game can be pre-ordered for Rs 4,499. When will Battlefield 2042 launch in India? Battlefield will be arriving as the latest entry in the Battlefield universe from EA. The game will be launched in India on October 22nd this year for PC and all major gaming consoles.

Credits :EA

Share your comment ×