Battlefield 2042 trailer released at MWC 2021; Launches on October 22, 2021

Mobile World Congress 2021 will allow people to come and present and view products in person. Many companies have backed out of participating. But the event is in progress regardless.

Battlefield has been a very popular video game in the gaming community since the first game(battlefield 1942 was launched in 2012. From 2012, more than 50 million players have played Battlefield till 2021. The first-person shot to fame because of its fast-paced gameplay, ability to use various types of vehicles and weapons and engaging online gameplay.

EA DICE introduced the trailer of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, with gameplay that is set in the near future of 2042. Watch the trailer below.

What's new in Battlefield 2042?

I went through the trailer frame by frame and this what I Found

Online gameplay will have around 128 players.

The gameplay will feature realistic weather conditions like sandstorm and tornados.

Improved HUD

The game will also feature hourglass time. The light conditions in the game will depend upon the time of the day as per your CPU clock or the time spent playing the game.

New Specialists

New Specialists weapons like grappling guns with realistic physics(similar to the ones we have seen in Titan Fall)

Ability to airdrops heavy equipment like tanks, etc,

New Vehicles in multiplayer mode

Ability to swap weapon attachments during a gameplay

New Conquest modes with sectors and objectives.

Battlefield games are extremely popular because of their fast-paced gameplay, ability to use various types of vehicles, weapons and engaging online gameplay. The new Battlefield 2042 looks promising and shows many new playable vehicles, weapons and characters. EA DICE announced that Battlefield 2042 will launch on October 22nd, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

