Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 5 million downloads in early access, celebrates with free rewards

Soon after Battlegrounds Mobile India became available to early access to all users, it has been downloaded more than five million times in the country.

Krafton has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI has been downloaded over five million times in early access in India. This hardly comes as a surprise as the players were eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated mobile game. The game was released for the beta a couple of days ago and yesterday, Krafton made it available for everyone in early access mode. BGMI is now offering free rewards to celebrate. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available for Android users on the Google Play Store and will be launched for iOS users at some point in the future.

Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards for crossing five million users

Soon after Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed five million downloads, Krafton started offering free rewards to the gamers. You can claim the free rewards by going to the “Events” section in the game and then by going to the “5M Downloads Gift!” option. Just tap on the button to claim the reward and it will be added to your inventory.

The free reward includes a coupon for the “Classic Crate” for the game. You can simply use this coupon by going to your inventory. Early access uses of the game are already receiving a few additional rewards including a Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP cards and 2x BP cards. Users can claim these rewards by going to the in-game mail.

Battlegrounds Mobile India UC prices readjusted back to usual

In related news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has readjusted the UC (Unknown Cash) prices back to usual – similar to PUBG Mobile earlier. The UC price in BGMI was priced higher than before. However, now after user complaints, the developers of the game took notice and have reverted the prices back to normal. Apart from readjusting the prices, Krafton will also be refunding the difference to the gamers who purchased the UC at the earlier higher price.

Those interested can purchase 60 UC by paying Rs 75, 300+ UC for Rs 380, 600+ UC for Rs 750, 1,500+ UC for Rs 1,900, and 3,000+ UC for Rs 3,800. The most expensive UC package costs Rs 7,500 and delivers 6,000+ UCs, apart from 2,100 free UCs. You can use the UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase Royale Passes.

