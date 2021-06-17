Battlegrounds Mobile India now available to download for beta testers on Google Play

Krafton is currently testing Battlegrounds Mobile India in the beta mode. The game is expected to be available to the public in the coming days.

The wait is finally over as Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is now available in early access on the Google Play store. The highly anticipated game is currently not available to all players, which means only a select few beta testers are getting access to it. Beta testers can download the Battlegrounds Mobile India right away given they get a slot. Some users on Twitter have posted screenshots of the download in progress screen, which suggests the game’s size is about 720MB. Notably, while an earlier report suggested that users will require a phone number and OTP to log in to the game, BGMI beta testers have been able to log in using their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access

Battlegrounds Mobile India kicked off early access for players in India earlier today. As expected, the game’s beta testing program reached a maximum number of testers and it is not accepting any more testers. Krafton, the company behind BGMI, is currently taking feedback from the beta testers and fixing any bugs ahead of the final launch. The company said that it will be opening more slots for the beta testers from time to time.

Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay and visuals

As expected, videos and screenshots posted by some beta testers show that the game takes a lot of visual cues from PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country last year. The gameplay also feels familiar. Just like PUBG Mobile, the BGMI also allows gamers to get in a team to participate in fights in the battle royale mode. The game offers multiple modes like Team Death Match (TDM) or free firefight. Similar to PUBG Mobile, the BGMI will also be getting monthly content updates and more.

BGMI users will be able to retrieve account progress from PUBG Mobile

One of the worries that long-time PUBG Mobile users had was regarding if they will be able to retrieve their account progress. Battlegrounds Mobile India has revealed that it will allow gamers to transfer their progress from PUBG Mobile. The last date to retrieve account progress from PUBG Mobile and transfer it to BGMI is December 3rd 2021.

That said, earlier reports had suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched for the public on June 18th. However, since the game is in the beta testing state, it could take a few days for the game to be available for all.

