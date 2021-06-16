Battlegrounds Mobile India updates; phone number with OTP required to login, MeitY decision on ban

Players will need to provide a mobile number and they authenticate the account using an OTP in India. One phone number can be used to create up to 10 accounts.

PUBG Mobile replacement for India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is expected to be launched in the country in a couple of days, possibly on June 18th, Friday. In the meantime, the support page for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been updated with some information regarding the game’s authentication process. A newly added “Rules regarding OTP authentication” on the support page has revealed that the users will be required to add a phone number to their account. They will only be able to log in to the game after authenticating the account with an OTP.

Battlegrounds Mobile India login method

The support page for the upcoming game suggested that the OTP login will be the only way users will be able to log in to the game. This will be a major change from PUBG Mobile’s login method, which allowed players to log in using Facebook, Google, or guest accounts. Furthermore, the page suggested that users will only be able to verify their phone number for a maximum of three times, after which it will be invalid. Players will have five minutes to verify the OTP code.

Furthermore, the support page suggested that a user can only make 10 requests for an OTP, after which they will be restricted for 24 hours. Lastly, the page suggested that one phone number can be used to register up to 10 accounts. It’s worth mentioning that at the time of writing this post, the “Rules regarding OTP authentication” section has been removed from the support page on the game’s websissste.

MeitY decision regarding the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Recently, there were some reports that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be banned in the country even before its launch. These speculations are due to a lot of commonalities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. The critics of the upcoming game are saying that the yet-to-be-launched game is just a rebranded version of the previous PUBG Mobile. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has put a stop to those rumours.

A recent RTI filed by Gaurav Tyagi, an assistant professor at JNU, has received a response from MeitY. The ministry has responded that the government can’t stop a company from releasing a game in India. However, the ministry has the authority to ban a game after its launch under the regulations of section 69A of IT Act, 2000. That said, if you are eagerly waiting for the game, you don't have to worry about speculations regarding the ban on the game even before its launch.

