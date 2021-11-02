Beats Fit Pro TWS launched for $200, Features ANC and Spatial Audio

by Rizwan Choudhury   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Apple, Beats, Airpods, TWS earphones
Beats Fit Pro TWS launched for $200, Features ANC and Spatial Audio
Beats has launched the new Beats Fit Pro. These are True Wireless Headsets with secure-fit wingtips that should keep the buds in place even during workouts. Water and sweat resistance is another feature of the buds (IPX4). The $180(₹18,500 in India) Apple AirPods 3 lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but the $200(₹15,000). Beats Fit Pro does. To boot, both support Spatial Audio.

For music, movies, and games, the Beats Fit Pro has Spatial Audio with head tracking. In fact, they’re powered by the same Apple H1 chip as the AirPods and have some of the same features, such as Audio Sharing, which lets two headsets connect to the same phone (you can even mix Beats and AirPods).

untitled_35.jpg

With ANC or Transparency modes enabled, the buds can last 6 hours of playback, or 7 hours if you disable them. The carrying case can charge the buds up to three times and supports Fast Fuel, which allows for one hour of playback after just five minutes of charging. USB-C is used to charge the device (no MagSafe here). The AirPods 3 have a 6-hour battery life (without ANC, of course), but the case can recharge them four times.

Three sizes of silicone ear tips are included in the retail box, and the Fit Test feature in the iOS and Android support apps can be used to ensure a proper fit for an optimal acoustic seal. The Adaptive EQ feature adjusts the low and mid frequencies to your preferences.

The Beats Fit Pro is available for $200 in the United States today, with deliveries beginning on Friday (November 5). Availability in other regions is yet to be announced by the company. 

