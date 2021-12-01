Beats Launches Limited Edition Beats Studio Buds in Collaboration with Union Los Angeles

Beats by Dre has announced the release of a new limited-edition TWS. In partnership with Union Los Angeles, a clothing company based in the United States, the brand has announced the release of a new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds. The Studio Buds are styled and packed in a bold red, black, and green colour theme that pays homage to Union's past as a Black-owned company and is inspired by the Pan-African flag. As a tribute to the brand's history, the case also includes Union's historic frontman logo. This limited edition earphone also commemorate Union's 30th anniversary.

Beats Studio Buds Specifications

The new Beats Studio Buds are the first truly wireless earbuds by the manufacturer with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. With the help of six microphones, these earbuds can isolate surrounding noise or make it appear as if you're not wearing anything at all.

The new headphones by Beats do not have Apple's H1 or W1 chip, unlike the Powerbeats Pro and other Beats headphones. Although these earphones are easy to pair with your iPhone and iPad, users must link them with each device separately. Apart from that, these earbuds also lack features such as in-ear detection.

This new offering by Beats is also compatible with Apple's Find My app. When the TWS is connected through Bluetooth, one can use this to find your missing Beats Studio Buds by playing a sound or using their last known location.

Beats Studio Buds Price and Availability

The sale will begin from December 1, and the new truly wireless earphones will be available exclusively in Union's LA and Tokyo stores, as well as on the company's website. The headphones are priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,244) in the United States. The previously released regular Beats Studio Buds are also priced at the same amount.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.