Best 100 Mbps broadband plans under Rs 900

India with more than 560 million internet users is among the most countries that are one of the biggest consumers of the internet. Recently the telecom company has increased the prices of data tariff and it seems that the old days are coming back where we use to buy 1GB of data at Rs 350 and more. Due to COVID-19 and work from home scenario, the data consumption has increased significantly. The Internet has become an essential need for everyone to work. Internet speed also plays a very vital role as a low-speed internet connection can frustrate a user. Keeping all this in mind we have garnered a list of broadband plans under Rs 900 that offer 100 Mbps speed. If you’re in search of your next broadband plan or connection that fits your pocket then you are at the right place.

Best broadband plans from Airtel under Rs 900

Airtel offers fibernet technology with a plethora of deals. The telco offers Standard packs for Fibre optic internet connection starting at Rs 799 with a speed of 100 Mbps per month. Do note that the Rs 799 plan is excluding taxes and will vary from state to state. The Rs 799 broadband comes with a data limit of 3500GB 3.5TB. Alongside, the broadband plan also offers a free Wynk Music app and Shaw Academy app subscription.

Excitel broadband plans under Rs 900

Excitel is a Europe-based company that provides high-speed internet to Indian users. The telco offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan at cheaper prices compared to the bigger players. The Fiber connection plan for Excitel starts at Rs 699 with an internet speed of 100 Mbps. The company is also offering the same plan to users for three months, four months, six months, nine months, and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424, and Rs 399, respectively, but do note that the user has to make a full payment to avail the offer.

Also, the 9-month plan is only for new subscribers. All the broadband plans come with truly unlimited data without any FUP. Yes! You read it correctly, you can spend as much data as you can until the validity gets over.

JioFiber broadband plans under Rs 900

The 100 Mbps plans for JioFiber starts from Rs 699 per month and under that the company is offering 3.3TB data per month once the FUP gets exhausted the internet speed drops subsequently. The plan also comes with additional GST which is will be added depending on the region. You can also grab this plan quarterly, half-yearly, or annually depending on your usage. In case your feel that the data has been exhausted then you always have the option for data add-on plans to increase the limit.