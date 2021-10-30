Best 5G smartphones under Rs 15000; Read more

The 5G smartphones offer stable data connections as there is an increase in demand for fast internet connectivity over the past couple of years. The users nowadays play more online games, stream movies, videos, and listen to music, and this has resulted in the increase in demand for faster internet connectivity. The world is switching from offline to online and this is the perfect time to release budget friendly 5G smartphones and by releasing more 5G smartphones at a good price range, the tech giants are making sure that there are enough 5G models in the market with the best features. We have listed some of the best 5G smartphones in India, so read the article till the end.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 features a 6.5 Full HD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that delivers powerful performance.

On the camera front, the triple rear camera unit includes a primary camera sensor of 48 megapixel and two 2 megapixel macro and depth camera sensors each.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53 inch Full HD IPS display with a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. For optics, the Redmi Note 9 features a primary sensor of 48 megapixel with 2 megapixel depth sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone has a 6.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 90 Hz that can be adjusted. The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The device comes with a main camera sensor of 48 megapixels paired with a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Oppo A53 5G

The Oppo A53 5G smartphone has a 6.52 inch HD display and is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The device packs up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. For optics, the Oppo A53 5G features a 13 megapixel primary sensor with 2 megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro lens. It runs on Android 11 based Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5000 maH battery.

