Best Alexa powered devices you can gift your loved ones this new year

As we all gear up for the new year season to celebrate with our loved ones, Amazon India has announced holiday season sale bringing together a host of deals and offers on a wide selection of specially curated products across categories ranging from Christmas décor, gift sets, party essentials, smartphones to electronics, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty essentials, consumables, accessories, and a lot more. But in this article, we have garnered a list of Alexa-powered devices which are available for sale at a discounted price.

Christmas and the new year season is a time for gifting and sharing moments with the people you care most about. So, celebrate with friends and family by gifting them smart devices from Amazon and making their life easier. Explore the gifting range on Amazon India and make your Christmas extra special. Let’s have a look at the list.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen was launched in 2020 with a plethora of new features compared to the predecessor. As we all know Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice - even from distance. Alexa can speak both English and Hindi, and new features are added automatically. The company has also added new skills which allow users to speak in different languages with Alexa to make the usage more seamless. The Echo Dot 4th Gen comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Get this smart speaker with Alexa from Amazon.in for Rs 5,499, you can also opt for the EMI option starting at Rs 259 per month, Amazon is also offering a smart Bulb for just Rs 100 with the purchase.

Fire TV Cube Combo

Fire TV Cube is a hands-free streaming media player powered by Alexa. It delivers a fast, fluid experience, with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second. You will enjoy the brilliant color of Dolby Vision and HDR, and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos on the all-new Fire TV Cube. The device comes with multiple layers of privacy protection, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, conversation in different languages, and more. The device is available for sale at Rs 10,828 down from Rs 15,589.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Priced at Rs 3,799 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote could be one of the best gifts for your loved ones as it comes with an array of features. The Fire TV Stick comes with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. With Fire TV Stick you can view live camera feeds, check cricket scores, order food, and stream music.

Echo Show 10

Amazon has recently launched its latest Echo Show 10 in the Indian market with enhanced features like a bigger display, better drivers, more efficient microphones to receive commands from distance. It comes with a 10W speaker that delivers loud and clear sound. Watch your favorite TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the 10.1-inch HD screen. It also comes with a built-in 13MP camera remotely to securely monitor your home using the Alexa app. You can look around the room through pan and zoom functionality. The device is available for sale on Amazon India at Rs 24,999.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Enjoy our most popular smart speaker which is designed to be a part of your room. Just ask for music, news, information, control compatible smart home devices, and more. You can either use the crisp and clear built-in speaker or connect Echo Dot to your own other speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable. You can also use it to switch on the geyser before getting out of bed or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie – all without lifting a finger or even raising your voice. Echo Dot works with compatible smart home devices - either WiFi-based or those that ship with their own hub. Get this smart speaker with Alexa from Amazon.in for Rs 2,799 down from Rs 4.499.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen is available for Rs 3,999. It’s50% more powerful 2nd gen for fast streaming in Full HD and supports Dolby Atmos and includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons to control your TV.