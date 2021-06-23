Best fitness apps you must have to stay fit while working from home

In this article, we have listed some of the best apps which you can download and use. It's like a virtual personal trainer.

Pandemic has made us lazy and almost all of us are losing our shape post the COVID-19 breakout in India. Thanks to the ongoing situation most of us are unable to hit the gym and keep ourselves in shape. If you’re among the ones who are still confused about what to do without a personal trainer then this article might help you in maintaining your shape. Since March 2020 we are stuck at our homes working from and almost managing everything from home, all thanks to the not so welcoming pandemic situation.

In this article, we have listed some of the best apps which you can download and use. It's like a virtual personal trainer.

These online apps are more affordable than a personal trainer, and it does not require much home gym equipment. Below are some fitness apps that give us really good content for workout and also the desirable results.

Cult. fit

Cult fit, one of the most popular fitness apps in India acquires the first position in the listing. The fitness app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app makes it easier for users to main the shape without any hardcore training equipment. They offer group workouts sessions ranging from boxing to yoga. But because of the pandemic they went online to support people to work out from home and introduced their new online site as cult.live. The online classes consist of strength, cardio, HRX, yoga, and more.

Synq. fit

The next on the list is the Synq Fit which is a fitness app available on Android and iOS both. The app makes sure that the users are engaged in curated, instructor-led fitness activities. The app will guide you with postures and exercises which can be done without requiring heavy requirements. The company has recently joined hands with Les Mills – an eminent international fitness platform to provide its user base with premium, international fitness content at home.

Peloton

Peloton is also among the best fitness apps that uses technology and design to connect the world through fitness. The app claims to come with best-in-class instructors to guide users. They have a library of classes with curated music. The fitness app seems to create an opportunity for people to discover the best versions of themselves through the power of sweat. Do note that the apps mentioned in the list come with the respective subscription charges. However, you can still opt for the free trials and see who works for you.

Tone it Up

Last but not the least, Tone it Up is also a fitness guide app which comes with a wide range of workout suggestions especially for women. The app consists of toning, sculpting, yoga, pregnancy workouts, postnatal routines, meditations, strength training, dance, kickboxing, and barre. You can set goals and increase the fitness levels as per your requirement. The app will also tell you what to eat and what not to. This will help you in achieving your goals and setting a new bar for yourself.

