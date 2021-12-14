Best Fitness Products launched in 2021; Price and features

Fitness wearables market has witnessed a huge hike in 2021 due to the pandemic and almost every company started building products with blood oxygen measuring capabilities, a highly sought-after feature during the pandemic. A fitness tracker or smartwatch could be one of the best devices which you can buy this new year to monitor your outdoor activities and to get in shape in 2022. Over the course of the year, we've witnessed numerous fitness trackers and smartwatches, and we've compiled a list of the best fitness products launched in 2021.

JBL Live 660NC Wireless





The JBL Live 660NC Wireless comes with a secure fit and should comfortably stay in place throughout all your workout sessions. It offers an 'Ambient Aware' mode that allows you to hear your environment while listening to audio. Users can switch between ANC and 'Ambient Aware' mode, as well as increase the volume, change the track, and answer calls. The TWS is capable of offering over 24 hours of continuous battery life.



Price : 12,999

PLAYFIT STRENGTH smartwatch

The Playfit Strength comes with a battery pack that is capable of surviving up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling and offers a standby capacity of up to 7 days. The smartwatch is capable of offering up to 5 days on a single charge. It comes with Ingression Protection (IP) code 67, ensuring that the smartwatch can endure dust, water, and grime. Users can go for a carefree jog in the rain or utilize it during their gym sessions to fully explore the benefits of this watch.



It can track real-time heart rate, a fitness trail, sleep monitoring capabilities, SpO2 supervisor, a specially developed female health tracker, and a vigilant inactivity-alert are all included in the Playfit Strength. Customers can handle calls, messages, and other notifications without continually checking their devices with Playfit Strength, which also has BlueTooth control features.

Price: 4,999

Fitbit Charge 4





The Fitbit Charge 4 comes with the addition of GPS that bridges the gap between fitness bands and full-fledged sports watches. The companion app is fantastic, however, you'll need to upgrade to Fitbit Premium (or at the very least try the free trial) to get the most out of it. Plans and recommendations that leverage data from the tracker provide a whole new level of functionality, allowing the Fitbit Charge 4 to gently assist you toward healthier daily habits, whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned amateur athlete.



Price : 9,999





PLAYGO N37 headphones





These earphones use unique Enhanced Base Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers and come with a rapid charging circuit design and a type C charging connection, the device enables more than 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. It takes less than 40 minutes to fully charge. The audio device is also water and sweat-resistant, having an ingress protection rating of X5 (IPX5). As a result, users may effortlessly utilize these high-quality headphones throughout strenuous gym sessions and collaborate with them to make remaining in shape more enjoyable.



The microphone on the device support voice assistant compatibility with Google, Siri, and Alexa.



Price : Rs 2,999



Bose Sport Earbuds

The Bose Sport Earbuds offers high-quality audio, reliable connectivity, and amazing comfort along with a stylish and premium design, the Bose Sport Earbuds have the characteristics of a great pair of earphones that will see you through all types of sports. It comes with sweat-resistant thanks to an IPX4 rating.



Price : Rs 17,990