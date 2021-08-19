Best Gifts for your tech-savvy sibling to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and as we all know it's a festival of the sibling bond. In an ideal world, we'd celebrate the sibling bond every day. Anyone with a sibling would point out how that is not only bizarre but incredibly funny, so realistically, we stick to this one day to appreciate the constants in our life, our siblings. The navigation of a relationship with our sisters or brothers is an art honed by childhood-long rivalries softened into a bond forged with steel.

Raksha Bandhan comes as a day of acknowledgement of this love that pulsates between siblings. The only roadblock leading up to the D- Day can be the quest for a perfect gift. Fret not, for we are here to your rescue. We have listed some of the best gifts for your tech-savvy sibling which you can give them.

XGIMI Mogi Pro+

Spending long hours tussling over the remote of olden bulky TVs with our siblings is a collective nostalgia we all share. We grew up and the growth of entertainment happened right along. This space-saving dynamite is the perfect addition to your living space. Welcome, Mogo Pro +, which can turn any white wall into a 300-inch screen, with an active shutter 3D image technology. With all the fun features of a traditional TV combined with its modern tech, it offers Full HD projection with crisp, bright visuals, aided by dual Harmon Speakers. Movie nights just became a lot more fun. Add to that the Android TV, portability and doubling up as a Bluetooth Speaker; Mogo Pro + is the smart projector you did not know you needed. Supersize your game and movie nights!

Bose Soundbar 700

A good set of speakers is a must-have for any home. This Bose Soundbar is here to slay. With a built-in Alexa command control system and contextual remote, the user interface is easy to use for even the most technologically challenged family members. The sleek and chic design adds to the grace of the product. Perfect for jamming at music parties right from the comfort of your home, it can directly play music from Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and much more. Surround yourself with an experience designed to thrill. Gift your sibling the boon of this multi-use Soundbar, you can thank us later.

HP Chromebook 11a

The HP Chromebook 11a is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and weighs around 1.05 kilograms. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in an Indigo Blue color with a matte finish, making it a great present for your school-aged siblings who take online classes regularly. The HP Chromebook 11a is available in India starting at Rs 21,999.

OMEN Dyad Earbuds

The OMEN Dyad Earbuds are the ideal gift for your gamer siblings if they want to enjoy undisturbed PC gaming. Designed with comfortable angled drivers, they will fit perfectly inside the ears. They can also be customized with 3 different ear tips, 3 ear hook sizes, and Comply foam. OMEN Dyad Earbuds are available in India for Rs 3,999.

HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset

The HP X1000 wireless headset will help in expanding the audio experience and keep fully immersed in the game. 7.1 virtual surround sound provides greater precision, depth and clarity for a sound gaming experience. A perfect gift for your siblings who love to get in the zone. HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset is available in India for Rs 7,999.

Boat Airdopes 441 Black

These TWS earbuds from boAt come with powerful 6mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. It has ‘IWP’ (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology meaning as soon as one opens the charging case lid, the best earbuds power on and enters the connection mode. 5 hours of playtime per charge ensures disruption-free entertainment every time. It has IPX7 rated for resistance against water & sweat for a carefree audio experience! With a Bluetooth range of 10m, it provides an HD experience every time you plug it in your ears. Grab a pair right away for a seamless user experience via its capacitive touch controls.

Price: Rs 1,799 onwards, from https://www.boat-lifestyle.com/

Philips TAT3225BK TWS Headphones

From vital calls to a workout playlist, movies, gaming music and more. Boasting an IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant design, these headphones can withstand intense, sweaty workout sessions. And, thanks to their 13 mm neodymium drivers, these headphones deliver punchy bass and clear sound.

With Bluetooth 5.2 latest version you can keep going without worrying about call drops or earphones getting disconnected randomly while listening to your favourite tracks.

So whether you are listening to music or taking a call – these headphones have got you covered. You get 6 hours of playtime and an additional 18 hours with the charging case; which is sufficient enough for a full day of use. One can switch easily between earphones as you need. Mono mode on the earphones allows you to actively use only one earphone if you want. Built-in mic with echo cancellation ensures clear audio while having a conversation.

MRP: Rs 7,990

Flipkart offer price: Rs 2,499

Philips TAPH805BK ANC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

TAPH805BK comes with an Active Noise Cancellation function which can be changed to ambient mode to match your situation. With a playtime of 30 hours along with a quick charge option, these headphones are a complete package. The quick charge of 15 minutes offers 6 hours of play. It is also equipped with Touch controls, one can simply tap the right ear cup to activate the Noise Cancelling function or use an upwards or downwards swipe on the right ear cup raises or lowers the volume. From a focus playlist to an important call, it is also equipped with the Google Assistant to manage your next move. It also includes a built-in mic and echo cancellation.

MRP: Rs 13,990

Amazon offer price: Rs 11,990

Truke S1 TWS buds

Offering a playtime of up to 10hours on a single charge, truke buds S1 come equipped with a 500mAh Premium Sliding case, providing a total playtime of up to 72 hours. For Music lovers, it offers High fidelity Powerful sound with its 10mm Graphene Speakers coupled with AAC Codec Support. It also comes with a universal Type-C charging interface and features a rich Digital LED Display with a one-touch maneuver. The latest earbuds also have a Quad MEMS Mic ENC that allows a Rich Calling Experience

MRP - 1,299

Shop here: Amazon

Truke Buds Q1 The truke Buds Q1 is backed with a 400mAh charging case that allows up to 60 hours of total music playback time on a full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge. Its instant pairing technology with Bluetooth 5.1 allows the users to connect the earbuds for a stable & Fast Connection. The True Wireless In-Ear earbuds also promise high fidelity sound with their 10mm dynamic driver and AAC Codec Support. It is also equipped with a Quad MEMS Mic ENC enabling crystal clear calls. The product also features a Low Latency Gaming Mode.

MRP - 1,499

Shop here: Amazon

Environics:

Envirochip

Envirochip is an ideal tech gadget that can be gifted to your lovely sibling, which is an ideal fix for enhancing your loved one’s productivity. The small chip comes with one-of-a-kind technology that helps nullify the harmful effect of e-radiation emitted by a laptop/ mobile phone/ Smart TV/ Baby Montior, etc without compromising device performance. You can easily stick the chip at the body of your laptop or mobile phone the chip built on the foundation of radiation protection technology, changes the nature of electromagnetic radiation, making it harmless to the human body. It is clinically tested & certified technology that gives you a chance to showcase your care and concern towards your sibling's health and wellbeing.

MRP - Rs 499

Enviroglobe - Protect your loved ones from risks beyond your reach

Enviroglobe provides 360-degree prot ection to your friends and family members within the proximity radius of 300 square feet. It is based on technology that provides e-radiation protection for healthier lifestyles which do not compromise the signal strength of any device or server that your close ones might be using. The technology used is internationally tested & certified. This eco-friendly product is yet another gift that you can give to your sibling for their benefit and care. You can place Enviroglobe at your home or workstation or even carry it with you in your daily commute. Use the areas where you and your family spend the maximum time like the bedrooms, living room, and study tables. You can extend the range of protection by placing multiple Enviroglobe at equal distances from one another.