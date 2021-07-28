Best gifts to surprise your tech-savvy buddies on this Friendship Day

Have you started hunting for the perfect gift for your best buds? This Friendship Day is around the corner. You can make them feel special by surprising them with gadgets they would love to own. If you are confused with the selection you are at the right place. This article has listed some of the best gadgets with exclusive discounts and deals to help you plan a truly special day for your friends. Let’s have a closer look at the exciting deals and offers that you can avail yourself to shower your best friends with - to make this Friendship Day even more special.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G can be a perfect gift for your friend if he/she is looking for a change. The smartphone combines flagship-level hardware, from camera and performance to charging and design. Under the hood, it is powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 1200-AI coupled with OxygenOS software. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three colourways – Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods. The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 27,999.

For users who are unable to catch the Nord 2 (8GB and 12GB variants) during the Red Cable First Sale and Amazon Prime Day, they can avail of the below offers from 28th July onwards –

Users can avail of a Rs 1000 instant discount and no-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Store.

The company is also offering instant Rs 1000 off on smartphone exchange. Offer valid from 26th July till 31st July 2021

Users who purchase through oneplus.in or the OnePlus store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band at Rs 1499. Offer valid from open sales date to 31st July 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 5G users who sign up for Red Cable Club on their smartphones can also get additional 1Tb Cloud Storage with Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro), when you sign up before 31st August 2021

Consumers will also get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free. They can avail of this offer through their Red Cable Club platform, starting September 3, 2021.

New users of oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 500 using Welcome Gift voucher. T&C apply.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus recently introduced the newest member of the Nord line - OnePlus Nord CE. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the most recent addition to the OnePlus ecosystem with a commitment to offering its “core” features along with superior design, stunning display, clean software experience, and good battery backup at a more affordable price. Featuring industry-leading hardware and powerful essentials, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G delivers a power-packed and uncompromising performance making it the right device to gift your friends.

The smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 22,999. Users can also avail of the following launch offers for their purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 5G –

Users who purchase their Nord CE on amazon.in will receive an Amazon Pay cashback worth INR 500

Users who purchase their Nord CE on oneplus.in will receive a coupon worth INR 1000 to purchase other OnePlus products

Customers can avail of an instant discount of INR 1000 and up to 6 months No Cost EMI using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores and select offline partners

Customers can avail of 5% cashback up to INR 2500, on select American Express cards only on OnePlus.in

Jio prepaid users can recharge their Nord CE 5G for INR 999 to receive cashback benefits worth INR 150 for up to 40 months. Offer valid till August 2021

Customers can avail of up to 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, HDFC Bank EMI and can avail up to 6 months no-cost EMI from HDFC Bank on Amazon.in during the Prime Day 2021 on 26th and 27th July 2021.

Customers can also avail a discount of INR 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G as an exchange bonus on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between the 26th to 31st July 2021. Additionally, users who opted for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G ‘Notify Me’, can also avail of a voucher for INR 500 OnePlus Band or Power Bank, between 26th to 28th July.

Apart from this, Nord CE users who sign up for Red Cable Club will also get -

Additional 1Tb Cloud Storage with Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro).

OnePlus has also partnered with Uber to bring the Uber Executive access for Red Cable Pro users, granting them exclusive perks such as zero cancellation fees, priority support on the Uber app, top-rated drivers and peak price protection.

OnePlus U1S TV

This Friendship Day, sit back and reinvent your bond with your favourite friends while being immersed in the big-screen experience with the recently launched OnePlus U1S TV. The U1S TV offers high-end specs at affordable pricing. The OnePlus U1S TV delivers fantastic picture quality, a near bezel-less experience, and a robust chassis. The software features include live channels, built-in Chromecast, voice assistant support, data saver, game mode, timer, and kids mode. The product is available in a space grey colour option and is sleek and lightweight promising to deliver a seamless cinematic experience to its users.

The new smart TV variants – OnePlus TV 50 U1S, 55 U1S and 65 U1S – will be available at INR 39,999, INR 47,999 and INR 62,999 respectively

Users can avail of the following launch offers on the new OnePlus TVs:

Up to 9 months no-cost EMI and instant discount of INR 4000, INR 3000, and INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 65 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S, respectively, upon purchase through HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI on OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in and select offline stores, starting 10th June 2021.

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 U1S upon purchase using major bank credit cards on OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com and Amazon.in, starting 10th June 2021.

10% cashback on OnePlus TV U1S for select American Express cards only on OnePlus.in.

12 months no-cost EMI with a down payment of 6 months on purchase through Bajaj Finserv consumer durable loans across select offline stores.

8 months no-cost EMI with a down payment of 4 months on purchase through HDFC Bank consumer durable loans across select offline stores.

Customers who buy the OnePlus TV U1 series from OnePlus Experience Centers and offline partner stores can avail of 12 months No Cost EMI with a down payment of 6 months and 9 months no-cost EMI without any down payment on purchase through Bajaj Finserv consumer durable loans. They can also avail 8 months of No Cost EMI with a down payment of 4 months on HDFC Bank consumer finance loans.

As a part of its Big Saving Days (25th July-29th July), Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Credit card, Debit card and EMI transactions on all OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is the perfect gift as it is a combination of a premium design with materials usually found only on luxury watches. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has a unique watch face. This limited edition offers the same seamless experience as the OnePlus watch, offering users 14 days battery life along with fast charging, 110 workout types and it being water-resistant. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt edition is originally priced at INR 19,999.

Users can avail of an additional instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus Watch using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions till 15th September 2021. Users can also avail of a 5% cashback on select American Express cards.