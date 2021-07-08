Best Indian startups helping people with Disabilities

We have witnessed various startups which have stepped up to develop innovative solutions that empower people with disabilities. We have collected a list of such startups which are indulged in such innovations.

COVID-19 is not the only disease that is bothering humans, there are several other diseases that are also equivalently dangerous if we can’t take care of ourselves. According to a report more than 15% of the world’s total population experience some form of disability. People with disabilities are subject to various barriers to social and economic inclusion.

There has been an exponential commitment to ensure the elimination of barriers for people with disabilities. Technology plays a major role in it and there is a need for technological innovation to help them in leading a normal and comfortable life. Several startups have decided to make the everyday life of disabled people normal with their unique and interesting products. We have witnessed various startups which have stepped up to develop innovative solutions that empower people with disabilities. We have collected a list of such startups which are indulged in such innovations.

Stamurai

Stamurai is a platform that provides speech therapy via its mobile app. Stamurai follows the same treatment protocol as followed by therapists from US and UK. People can consult their therapist via video calls and practise their sessions on the app without worrying about visiting the specialist. Being an app that provides therapy sessions for stuttering, their main aim is to provide speech therapy accessible, affordable and high quality.

The company claims that its stuttering therapy uses a combination of stuttering and fluency shaping strategies. It has designed an extensive Guided Training Plan – customized for users to offer 15 minutes of daily practice.

Rise Legs

Rise Legs is a Bengaluru based startup, which works on making cane prosthetic legs that can be customized according to the needs of the user. So if any disabled person wants to run or wants a creative design for their prosthetic legs, they can do it for you. This company was founded by Arun Cherian who was a robotics professional and he is working with various leaders of industry to build strong equipment for disabled people.

Kick Start

It is a cab service startup that has started a service for people who are bound by wheel-chair to travel from one place to another without being dependent on their family and friends. The customized cabs are equipped to accommodate wheelchair users as well as those with disabilities and senior citizens. They also have trained drivers who help customers to board as well as get off the cab with any problem.

Valmiki by Oswald Labs

The startup created a free reading solution for people with dyslexia. It has a built-in feature that automatically adjusts to colour contrast ratio and typography according to the people suffering from learning or reading disorder. The company has also developed accessibility features in their websites known as Agastya for web developers.

