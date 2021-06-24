Best Medicare apps that you should have on your smartphone

To make your life easier we have garnered a list of the best healthcare apps which will full fill all your needs. All you need to know.

India is currently going through the most unfortunate second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and the last couple of months were crucial for the country. We are in a state where going out of the house is still not recommended and most of the essential related needs are fulfilled by online orders. Even health-related help is also recommended to consult via online apps and avoid visiting hospitals and health care clinics.

There are numerous health care apps available on the Play Store and App store which are confusing for users. Some apps are related to appointments and medicines, some related to mental health or fitness, or teleconsultation. Patient-centric healthcare apps aid users to stay updated regarding their medication schedule and provide information such as the number of calories consumed, dehydration level in the body or also help them to consult a doctor online.

People's approach towards healthcare apps has also changed because of COVID-19. More and more people are embracing healthcare apps and opting for telemedicine instead of meeting the doctor in person. To make your life easier we have garnered a list of the best healthcare apps which will full fill all your needs.

Navia Life Care

The first on the list is the Navia Life Care app that comes with more than 8,000 doctors and 100 hospitals and clinics. Navia app has come up with various concepts to digitize the healthcare industry like Voice AI feature, telemedicine, and networking apps. Navia also curated a panel of expert doctors on their app called Navia for patients (especially for COVID patients). According to the company, more than 25,000 patients have consulted for COVID-19 related ailments on the Navia app.

Practo

When it comes to healthcare apps the first app we thought about is Practo. It is one of the widely used apps by both patients and doctors. Users can easily book appointments with a feedback option. Patients can look for the best doctors in their location, book appointments, and speak to them about their issues. Provides online appointment booking at over 9,000 leading hospitals and clinics with doctors who use Practo Prime.

Meddo

The third on the list is the Meddo healthcare app that comes with top experienced doctors to provide care to the patients, providing all health needs under one roof. This app will allow people to book lab tests, health checkups, and even COVID-tests. It provides doctor consultation, nutrition, lifestyle, cutting edge lab testing and other health services.

DocsApp

With DocsApp users can consult doctors in less than 30 minutes. The platform has treated more than 1000,000 patients since its launch. You can also read the reviews of patients on the Google Play Store. The app is perfect for those who cannot make it to a doctor or are not able to be seen by a doctor quick enough. Patients can make payments through their mobile balance, making the process less time consuming and hassle-free.

MFine

MFine in collaboration with most trusted hospitals offers consultation with over 30+ specialities via chat, audio, or video call instantly. It brings the doctors which are available on the common platform using technologies. Users can also book a health check or a lab test at their home.

