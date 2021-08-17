Best on-demand medicine delivery startups in India

COVID-19 pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities and gaps in India's healthcare system. Despite such critical situations, startups have somehow managed to survive and have been highly helped the government to reach every household during the pandemic. Not only startups, but COVID-19 Crisis has seen a huge demand in the medtech industry also.

COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health and medical devices more than ever. It is necessary to find all the medicines at one shop and to go jumping from one medical store to another. The sheer convenience of online buying - that has brought about a wide range of medicine order delivery startups coming up in India.Here are five on-demand medicine delivery startups in India.

Medcords

It is basically a mixture of technology and off-line methods. It is a health-tech startup which mainly focuses on two apps - Aayu app and Sehat Saathi app. Aayu app is well defined for families, whereas Sehat Saathi app is for medical stores and a doctor web portal. A Rajasthan based startup started its operation in 2017 mainly aims at improving the health infrastructure. This cloud based health management platform, provides an end to end ecosystem, from consultations to medications and it delivers medicine to 650+ cities in India within a time span of 2 hours.

It focuses on patients who pay a nominal amount for their services. It tries to save rural people time and money by avoiding their visit to hospitals, which are quite far from their place i.e enables them to consult doctors from their own places through telemedicine. It also stores prescriptions of their patients, therefore avoiding the cost of the same test that patients have to undergo again and again whenever to consult a new doctor through digital prescriptions.

1mg.com

It is an online platform, which can be accessed for all health needs. They are trying to make healthcare a hassle-free experience. One can get allopathic, ayurvedic, homeopathic medicines, vitamins & nutrition supplements and other health-related products delivered at home.

Medlife International

It is an Indian online platform, which provides pharmacy, diagnostics, and e-consultation in India. It was founded in 2014 by Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar. The company has a central laboratory based in Bangalore and delivers daily to 29 states. Medlife has brought together doctors, pharmacists, path labs and consumers on a single platform. Medlife has a lot more to offer than just buying medicines online.

NetMeds

It is an online pharmacy based in Chennai, India. Netmeds provides online ordering and mail delivery of prescription and non-prescription medications. Netmeds and additional Indian online pharmacies began operation in 2015, Indian consumers had no choice but to travel at times long distances to buy their medications, and to wait in queues at pharmacies to make their purchases.