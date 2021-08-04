Best portable projectors for the theatre experience at home

The ongoing COVID-19 scenario has forced the government to restrict people from going to any public gathering. Movie theatres are also closed for necessary health concerns and we all miss the theatre experience with the smell of that overpriced popcorn. The days of jam-packed theatres seem to be over for now but that doesn’t mean that you can’t watch movies on a big screen. You can now recreate this experience, from the comfort of your own living room.

All you need is a projector, snacks and a comfy surface to crash on. In this article, we have garnered the top 5 projectors available in the market which you can pick to elevate your viewing experience.

XGIMI MOGO Pro

The MOGO Pro is the only all-in-one smart plug-in play home theatre system that comes with a Google Assist. It boasts of the world's first Android TV Projector, with built-in, Harman Karman dual speakers for a better experience. The speakers offer crisp sound quality, with the additional options of Bluetooth connectivity. Its DLP technology offers a resolution of 1920×1080 (Full HD), 225% clearer than other projectors in the same price segment. It works with Google Play Store for Android TV, with over 5000+ native apps, along with being compatible with gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. The XGIMI MOGO Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 66,600. Additional features include high battery capacity and multiple angle viewing options. Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Brightness 300 ANSI Lumen (2500-3000 lumen) Video Inputs DC ×1, HDMI ×1, USB 2.0×1 Wattage 55 Watts Audio 2×3 W Speakers Product Dimensions 9.6×14.6×10.5 cm Weight 900g

Epson EH-TW750

If you're looking for a 300-inch display at a cost that is exponentially lower than a large screen TV, Epson has the projector for you. It offers both 2D and 3D options for movies and gaming as well. It comes with a promised long product life, with a 2-year warranty pack. The Epson EH-TW750 projector will cost you Rs 88,999, the resolution is sharp, with a contrast ratio of 5000:1. Its 3 LCD technology offers respite from the rainbow effect, priming for good picture quality. It also offers Miracast support for wireless screen projection and manual optical zoom for flexible positioning.

Resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 3400 Lumen Video Inputs VGA, HDMI, USB 2.0 Type A Wattage 327 Watts Audio 2 W Speakers Product Dimensions 30.2×9.2×25.2 cm Weight 2.7 kg

Nebula Mars II

Nebula Mars II is a little projector that you can carry around in your backpack. It offers a resolution of 720p, it doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker as well. The built-in battery promises a backup of 3.5 hours running time, for uninterrupted cinema viewing. The highlight of this product is definitely its compactness and subsequent portability, which makes up for the slightly dimmer picture quality. It comes with a price point of Rs 52,000. The default App player is Aptoide, instead of the usual Google Play Store or Android TV.

Resolution 1280×720 Brightness 200 ANSI Lumen Video Inputs USB, HDMI Wattage 10 Watts Audio 2 × 10 W Speakers Product Dimensions 7×4.8×5.3 cm Weight 1.4 kg

BenQ TH 585

BenQ the company which is known for its wide range of TV solutions also has a projector portfolio. The TH 585 offers a high resolution, crisp imaging for a price tag of Rs 65,000, the keystone corrections are good resorts for manual adjustments required to set the screen *just* right. It offers low latency, with 16ms low input lag with decent colour accuracy and sharp motion. It's a great option for gaming enthusiasts for smooth playtime. Additionally, it comes with an Amazon Fire Stick, for added entertainment.