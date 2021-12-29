Best Premium Tech Gadgets launched in 2021

2021 has been a busy year in terms of technology – from foldable phones and the most featured TVs to small innovations that have transformed people's lives. Here's looking back at some of the most premium gadgets released this year as we approach 2022. The products that made our life a little less difficult. In fact, they gave us hope for a better tomorrow.

TCL Mini C825 LED TV

The TCL Mini C825 has 120Hz MEMC and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm for seamlessly viewing action-packed content with reduced visual fatigues and enhanced image quality. It also has Game Master, an extraordinary gaming feature with HDMI 2.1 which is dedicated to gamers and enables them to play high-quality games with smoother processing and powerful optimization.

It also supports a 1080P magnetic magic camera which works with Google Duo and Zoom Meet to make online interactions more enhanced and flawless. When it comes to audio, the TV features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with a built-in Subwoofer. With Dolby Atmos, listeners will be enveloped in a wave of sounds through rich, immersive audio that will blow away what they thought a TV’s built-in speakers could sound like.

Price: Rs.1,14,990 (starting)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Flip 3 is the true star of Samsung's current foldable lineup, with an unusual blend of appearance and substance that goes beyond the norms of traditional smartphones. More crucially, it's priced like a conventional smartphone — it's currently the most affordable folding phone available. If foldables are the way of the future, the Flip 3 is a major step in the right direction. It features a larger, more usable cover display as well as a water-resistant design in a slightly smaller body (over the last Flip). Although this phone has more powerful hardware, the overall refinement is the more important factor. Apart from the subpar cameras and battery life, there isn't much to complain about, which is a major gain for Samsung.

Price: Rs.84,999 (starting)

2021 MacBook Pro

The 2021 MacBook Pro (14 and 16-inch) is "The pro" MacBook that professional users have been waiting for. It has strong silicon, a lot of RAM and storage, a fast near-constant display with a "notch," a lot of connectors, a long battery life of up to 21 hours, and MagSafe charging.

The 2021 MacBook Pro is dubbed "game-changing" by Apple, and with good cause. What's more, it's the company's biggest move forward in the shift from Intel to proprietary silicon on the Mac. This new MacBook Pro is part of the first wave of Mac laptops to be powered by Apple's most powerful silicon, the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Price: Rs. 1,94,900 (starting)

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool

Any Dyson product is best described as "form meets function." Over the last five years, the British software business has progressively increased its footprint in the Indian market. Dyson's air purifiers are without a doubt its most popular items. The Purifier Hot+Cool 2021 expands on its predecessor, bringing beneficial, if gradual, enhancements to a recognizable chassis that, even today, looks spectacular from any observable angle.

In fact, it resembles a prop from a George Lucas film. The "bladeless fan" design is still as awe-inspiring as it was when it was first introduced. In terms of air purification, the Hot+Cool satisfies the HEPA H13 standard and can catch 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, as well as the H1N1 virus (it is also slightly quieter than before though your mileage will vary depending on the quality of air around you).

Price: Rs 50,310

Intel NUC 11 Extreme – Beast Canyon

The Beast Canyon is technically a small form-factor (SFF) PC, but it's as far from one as chalk and cheese. To say the least, it's an intriguing "PC" — more powerful and big than a standard SFF (think Ghost Canyon/Hades Canyon), but a notch below a full desktop counterpart. You could wonder what it's for. It's straightforward. Inside, it's essentially Intel demonstrating its engineering skills. On the surface, it's a no-holds-barred PC – a beast, if you will – crammed into a small chassis.

Not only that, but it's also modular, with full-length graphics card support. With two Thunderbolt 4 connections, the port selection is quite generous for the size (and more). The "Compute Element," which houses the CPU, RAM, and M.2 storage, is at its heart. To be clear, the package is bare bones to begin with, and you must customize it according to your needs and budget. Intel Core i9-11900 KB, Core i7-11700B, or Core i5-11400H processors are available. You'll also need to choose a graphics card (such as the RTX 3060), memory, storage, and operating system individually.

Price: Rs 86,704 (starting)