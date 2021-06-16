Best products you can gift your tech-loving dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2021 is on its way. To help you find the best gift for your tech-savvy father, we have listed the best smartphones, wearables, headphones, and more you can gift him.

Father’s day is just around the corner and you may be planning to gift your loving dad something on this special occasion. There tonnes of products available to gift your father on the market, which could make it hard for you to choose a very special gift for him. If your dad is a tech-savvy person, then we can make it easy for you to find the perfect gift for this Father’s Day. Here, we have compiled a list of products from different technology categories including smartphones, fitness trackers, headphones, and more that you can consider gifting your loving father.

Smartphones you can gift your dad this Father’s Day

A smartphone is one of the most essential everyday tech product for everyone to own today. As it helps to stay connected to your family members and be in touch with everything happening in the world. So a smartphone is one of the best products you can gift your dad this Father’s Day. So, these are some of the smartphones you can gift your father.

If your father’s smartphone usage is limited like using social media applications, then you can gift him a sub-Rs 11,000 offering. Some of the best options in this category include the Redmi Note 9 Power, Realme C25s, Realme C21, Samsung Galaxy M11, and the Nokia 3.4.

If photography is your father’s passion, then there are several options available in the premium range. Some of the best options include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro, and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. These smartphones offer the best smartphone photography experience. So one of these could be your choice in this segment.

Fitness trackers to gift your dad this Father’s Day

If your father is a health enthusiast, then a multi-function fitness tracker is one of the best product you can give him this Father’s Day. A wristband can help your dad keep regular track of his heart rate, sleeping habits, activity tracking, daily exercise activity, and more. So these are some of the best fitness trackers you can buy today for your father.

The best options you have in the fitness tracker category include the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Honor Band 5, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, Huawei Band 4, Amazfit Band 2, and Realme Band. Most of these wristbands come with a sleek design, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sweat resistance. So one of these can be a good choice for your sports enthusiast father.

Headphones to gift your dad this Father’s Day

Headphones are essential products for those who love music. While there are wireless speakers and music systems available on the market, some people love to listen to music using headphones. So a headphone is a perfect gift if your dad loves to listen to music. Some of the best options available on the market are listed below.

If your dad’s music listening requirements are limited, then these are the budget options under Rs 5,000. These include the Sony MDR-ZX310AP, Sennheiser HD 300, Jabra Move, and the JBL Tune 700BT. So these are the best budget options, but if your dad loves to listen to the tunes on expensive headphones, then the listed below are the best choices. These include the Sony WH-1000XM4, HIFIMAN-SUNDARA, V-MODA – CROSSFADE 2, and JABRA – ELITE 85H.

Other tech products you can gift your dad this Father’s Day

Apart from a smartphone, a fitness tracker, and a headphone, some of the other tech products you can gift your dad this Father’s Day include a keys locator and a beard trimmer. Some of the best options for these products are listed below.

For keys trackers, you can go for the Tile Mate, Apple AirTag, Letstrack Tag, and Portronics iTrack 1. As for the beard trimmers, some of the good options include the Philips QP2525/10, Braun MGK3221, Mi Beard Trimmer, and the NOVA Prime Series NHT 1085.

So, which one of these product (s) you are going to gift your tech-savvy dad this Father’s Day this year? Tell us in the comments below.

