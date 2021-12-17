Best projectors of 2021 which you should check out once

The Home Theatre sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors both from global and local perspectives. While big televisions are a common choice for home cinema, projectors are increasingly popular for watching movies, sports, and playing games at home. In fact, the projector experience creates magical moments for cinema lovers for watching a movie on a massive 100-inch or larger screen.

With unprecedented technological advancements in the last few years, it is now quite affordable to own a projector. So if you are looking for a top-of-the-line cinema-grade projector to enhance your movie-watching experience or you want to buy big-screen gaming, there’s an option for you. We have garnered a list of the best projectors of this year.

Optoma P2 Projector

P2 featuring 4K UHD resolution and premium Dolby Digital 2.0 audio, offers the ultimate cinematic experience like no other. The ultra-short-throw technology allows you to enjoy a 120-inch screen just inches away. The improved BrilliantColor technology, as well as the elevated 120% of Rec.709 gamut coverage, deliver richer color performance and makes pictures even more realistic.

Equipped with the premium Dolby Digital 2.0 Audio, P2 is bringing HD cinematic audio to your home. Also with Optoma Smart+ on board, P2 is more than just a projector, but an information hub, an art gallery, and a personal assistant. Laser Light Source with a life span of up to 30,000 hours.

Bright 3,000 ANSI lumens and stable output, achieves 2,000,000: 1 Contrast.

BrilliantColor for spectacular and accurate colours.

120% of Rec.709 gamut coverage and BT.2020 compatible.

Full 4K, 8 million pixel display, perfect pixel alignment, and great ANSI contrast.

Stunning HDR 10 performance. Brightest Whites, Deepest Darks, and Lifelike Color.

Premium Sound with Dolby Digital 2.0. Built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Ultra short throw feature, 120″ big screen in inches away.

Optoma Smart+ on board to connect all smart devices

BenQ W1210ST

This is one of the best projectors if you are a gaming enthusiast. Experience an immersive gaming experience with a larger-than-life screen to fill your field of view with BenQ W1210ST, the home entertainment projector designed for video gaming. With outstanding colors, low input lag, customized game modes, built-in speakers, and easy installation, W1210ST expands your gaming world and makes you feel like you're really in the game.

Low Input Lag for Smoother Gaming

Unique Game Mode & Game Bright Mode

10Wx2 Speakers Powered by BenQ CinemaMaster Audio Enhancer

Epson EB-S41 SVGA Projector

The projector is Ideal for the meeting and huddle rooms which are also affordable. Epson EB-S41 projector is multi-functional, packed with features, and the perfect choice to present true-to-life images. Captivating presentations are now possible with stunning colour and white brightness of up to 3,300 lumens to ensure crystal clear images. The intuitive home screen puts all commonly used functions together for easy selection.

White and Colour Brightness at 3,300lm

SVGA resolution

High contrast ratio of 15,000:1

Horizontal keystone slider

10,000 hours lamp life in eco-mode

ViewSonic PA503X -3800 Lumens XGA Projector

The ViewSonic PA503XE offers impressive visual performance to improve presentations, ideal for use in homes, small business meeting rooms, and classrooms. Packed with 4000 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, this projector is guaranteed to reproduce the finest of details regardless of the amount of ambient lighting present. ViewSonic exclusive technology offers a wider range of displayable colour for projected images with true-to-life colour accuracy. Users can choose from 5 colour modes, including standard, brightest, presentation, photo, and movie mode, to select the mode that best suits their needs based on their usage scenario.

22,000:1 contrast ratio

SuperColor™ technology

5 colour modes

Auto power off

Vertical keystone

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV 4k

From the name, it is clear that the new projector projects all content in 4K resolution. The native resolution is more accurate than 3840 x 2160 pixels, while the projector uses the same laser projection technology. The projector is built to replace your TV. The laser lamp has a lifetime of 25 hours of illumination with HDR content support. It enhances the sound of Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technology, which gives the impression of 3D surround sound.