Best smartphones in India under Rs 30,000 in December; Read more

If you are looking to purchase a smartphone under Rs 30,000 then it is the perfect time as you will get a lot of options to choose from the tech brands such as OnePlus, Realme, Poco, Motorola and Xiaomi. These companies have launched mid-range smartphones with high performance processors and good quality camera sensors and the best part is that they all support 5G. 5G connectivity is still not available in India; however, it is always good to be prepared for the future. If you are looking for a handset under Rs 30,000 then you are going to get fast charging support on most of the phones and the camera quality will be good. Here we have some of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 that you can buy this December in India.

OnePlus Nord 2- Rs 27,999

The OnePlus Nord 2 offers a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11. For optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a triple camera setup at the back that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel mono lens. It has a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Motorola’s Moto Edge 20- Rs 29,999

Motorola launched the Moto Edge 20 recently with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz and aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and runs on Android 11 based platform. This device is probably the best in the segment as it features a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.

Realme X7 Max 5G- Rs 26,999

The Realme X7 Max 5G handset carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset under the hood and sports a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The handset houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 64 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

Poco F3 GT- Rs 28,999

The Poco F3 GT is basically a gaming phone and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It supports 5G and has a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The triple rear camera unit in this device includes a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

Mi 11X- Rs 29,999

Xiaomi’s Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and has a triple camera setup on the rear. The rear camera unit features a 48 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5 megapixel tele macro lens.

