Best smartphones of 2021 under Rs 30,000; July edition

Smartphones are one of the finest innovations by humans to make their life much easier. It has become an integral part of our daily lives and a good phone will help you with just about anything you need. You can use a phone for preparing presentations, tracking news, voice and video calling people, taking your home appliances, controlling smart devices, playing graphics-heavy games, watching movies in HDR quality, and a lot more. We have almost everything at our fingertips. We are already at the halfway mark of 2021, and in the first half, we have witnessed some of the brilliant phones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. In this article, we round up some of the best smartphones under the Rs 30,000 mark that offer some impressive features without making a hole in your pocket.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

First on the list is the Realme X7 Pro 5G which was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The handset is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset and also supports 5G+5G dual SIM and dual standby, and 5G plus Wi-Fi multiple network acceleration. Under the hood, it packs a massive 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charge technology.

At the front, the Realme X7 flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. As far as cameras are concerned it houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 quad camera setup. The smartphone is currently available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and other offline stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone supports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support and offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger.

At the back, it houses a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by two other camera sensors. On the front, it offers a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with EIS support that sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design. It packs a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on the Android 11 operating system. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available for sale at Rs 24,999 via Oneplus.in and Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

The newly launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is equipped with the highly acclaimed MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, which comes with 5G+5G DSDS. It is fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery, and the company claims that the handset can be charged to 100% in 65 minutes with the newly upgraded 30W Dart Charging.

It comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G supports both Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification for a better audio experience. The handset is up for grabs via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels at Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Priced at Rs 29,999 the Mi 11X 5G offers a premium design and camera housing. It is equipped with an ﬂagship E4 120Hz AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, ofﬁcial IP53 rating. The Phone also features Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back to resist a few drops and scratches. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is fueled by a beefy 4,520mAh battery with a 33W Instant Charge.

As far as cameras are concerned, it offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP TeleMacro lens along with an LED flash. The Mi 11X 5G is available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G which is said to deliver a smooth performance all day. The smartphone offers a 90Hz AMOLED display that produces richer colours and higher colour accuracy. The camera offers 23 director modes. It has a 64MP main camera clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle 5MP TeleMacro Lens and a 16MP front camera.

The handset comes with a 4250mAh Battery and 33W rapid charging technology. It is the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 that weighs just 157g and is super-slim at 6.8mm. The Mi 11 Lite is available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners and Mi Home stores at Rs 21,999.

