Best smartphones to launch in December 2021; Asus, Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi

As far as smartphones are concerned, November was a very quiet month as we didn’t get to see much smartphone launches. The highly rated flagship devices such as Apple iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 launched in September and October; however, if we look at December's lineup, some leading smartphone brands are going to release their handsets this month. We can expect the tech giants such as Asus, Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi to unveil new affordable smartphones this month with good hardware specifications. Here we have a list of new smartphones that could launch in December, so read the article till the end.

Smartphones expected to launch in December 2021

OnePlus RT

The OnePlus RT 5G handset is expected to launch in December 2021. It is a rebranded variant of the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in the Chinese market during an event in October. This handset is said to come with a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OnePlus RT is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. It is said to feature a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

ASUS 8Z

Asus launched the flagship ZenFone 8 series smartphones this year in May in Europe and is expected to launch the Asus 8Z in India. This handset is said to feature a 5.9 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 internal storage capacity. As far as the camera is concerned, this device is expected to house a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor with 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones this year in China on 28th october. Out of the three smartphones from this lineup, the Redmi Note 11 was launched in India a few days back as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The other two variants are expected to be rebranded and launched in the Indian market this month. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to be rebranded as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India. The handset flaunts a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a massive 108 megapixel camera sensor on the rear.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G

The Lenovo-owned company is all set to launch the Moto G51 5G handset in India with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. This handset will be the first ever device to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. It houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

