Best tech gadgets you can gift your friends this Christmas

2021 was a hard year for a lot of us and finally, the year is around the corners. As we inch closer to the new year, in hopes of a better world – it is important to step back and cherish the people around us and what else can make someone happy then a Christmas gift. With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, it’s time to become the Santa to your close ones and thank them for being your support this year. However, selecting the right gift that ticks all the boxes can be a daunting task. To make your choice easier we have created a list of tech gifts that will help you in choosing the best device for your loved ones.

Sennheiser IE 300 Earphones

Imagine having a personal, expertly tuned audio experience at your command—ready to provide sonic bliss at a moment’s notice. Meet the Sennheiser IE 300, an innovative high-fidelity earphone, purpose-built for today's audio enthusiast that listens with an evolving collection of gear. With a host of innovative acoustic technologies, the IE 300 creates an effortless audiophile listening experience wherever you want one. Because the IE 300 shields you from ambient noise, it diminishes ear fatigue for better, longer listening sessions in practically any location you could dream up.

Available on shop.sennheiserIndia.com at Rs 29,990

Logitech G PRO Wireless

This Christmas, gift your loved ones Logitech G PRO Wireless, the ultimate gaming mouse. As esports professionals strive for greater speed and accuracy, so does Logitech G Pro. Buy this for the ones who love gaming in your family, with the invention of HERO 25K, the next-gen gaming sensor, the Logitech G PRO Wireless, has been optimized to track insane flicks at speeds over 400 IPS without spinning out. Built on over 35 years of Logitech expertise in engineering, building, testing mice, PRO Wireless is designed to withstand pro esports players during training and tournaments. The surface of PRO is coated for durability and grip. With the most advanced technology and Latest performing features, G Pro is designed in partnership with professional players worldwide to deliver the precision, speed, and endurance required to win. You can buy the ultimate gaming mouse to gift to your dear ones from Amazon only for Rs 10,995

Logitech K380 and Logitech Pebble M350

Struggling to juggle between work and those families gettogether at the end of the year? You can now master your work with the stylish companion for everyday multitasking, Logitech K380, and Logitech Pebble M350. Gift your loved ones to work in style by making their workspace minimalist and modern with a design-forward mouse and keyboard that fits their curated lifestyle. The compact K380 Multi-Device offers comfy and quiet typing, while the Logitech Pebble M350 delivers silent clicks and scrolls—plus offer a smooth organic shape that makes it easy to fit in a pocket. It’s the multi-tasking duo that goes wherever you like to get to work. Available in 4 classic colors – Blue, Dark Grey, Off-white and rose, the Logitech K380 and Logitech Pebble M350 are available for Rs 3,195 and Rs 2,295 respectively on Amazon.in.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Chargers

Bring in the convenience, flexibility, and efficiency of Wireless charging to your life with SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger range. These wireless chargers are the perfect fit for smart device users across all OS as they conveniently solve on-the-go charging problems through a smart and stylish charging pod that supports all Qi-compatible devices. Still, thinking if this is the right fit for you? You can enjoy the dual benefit of automatically backing up your memories while charging them with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. Now, cut multiple cords with just one solution.

Backed with a two-year limited warranty, SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W starts at Rs. 5,800 and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync (with 256GB storage capacity) at an MSRP of Rs. 18,000.

Offer Price: Rs 2999 and Rs 9510 respectively

Canon EOS M50

Lightweight and stylish, the EOS M50 Mark II is fun and easy to use with Wi-Fi connectivity for content creators to always stay close to their audience. Keep your social media feeds lit this festive season with high-quality visual storytelling in 4K and accurate eye and face detection autofocusing.

In-camera YouTube live streaming for real-time video engagement

Film vertical videos in 4K for social media: Record in Stunning 4K Resolution. Bring your favourite memories to life in glorious 4K video resolution on the EOS M50 Mark II. With an approximately 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, the EOS M50 Mark II captures fine details and life-like colours better than your typical smartphone.

Wireless connectivity with smartphone and cloud storage

Vertically Versatile: Record vertical videos with ease on the EOS M50 Mark II, so your videos are fully optimized for vertical viewing on social media platforms and smartphones!

Ready, Touch, Action: Start your recording easily with a touch of the screen. When filming yourself, avoid recording your hand by using the Movie self-timer, so the camera only starts rolling when you are fully ready to begin.

Price: Rs 58, 995.00

ViewSonic VP2468a ColorPro Monitor

Want to achieve color accuracy in all your designs? Then this is the right fit for you. ViewSonic’s new addition to their ColorPro series is the latest Pantone validated ColorPro VP2468a. The 24-inch full HD monitor is one of the best-designed models producing unrivaled color accuracy and consistent color performance which is critical for professional applications. The monitor is the world’s first TUV-tested color blindness mode. ViewSonic VP2468a comes with a USB Type-C port, inbuilt gigabit Ethernet connector providing dependable and flexible network connectivity, USB3.2 Gen 1 HDMI, Display Port, or DP allowing you to daisy chain monitors from Type-C or DP ports for multi-monitor configurations. The feature-loaded monitor also includes all adjustments modes swivel, pivot, tilt, and height; for the most comfortable experience while working. The monitor is currently available on Amazon for an affordable price of Rs 24,399

ViewSonic M1+_G2 Projector

Christmas is incomplete without our favorite Christmas movie marathon. Add that extra fun factor to the binge-watching session with ViewSonic’s smart LED Portable Projector. Best buy for the holiday season, ViewSonic M1+_G2 portable projector can easily be used anywhere. With cutting-edge technology, a variety of features, an elegant design, and Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speakers the projector ranks high on the gifting list.

The product is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 45,225.