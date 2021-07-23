Best True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 5,000 you can pick

Having a good pair of earphones is important nowadays because users don’t want to keep on checking their phone for receiving calls and operating music. Wireless earbuds are a one-stop solution to several issues. Wireless earphones are no longer an expensive deal. Most of us today prioritize supreme quality, Active Noise cancellation, sound clarity, touch response and a wireless true-to-life audio experience within a budget. In case you’re also looking for a TWS under Rs 5,000 then you’re at the right place. In this article, we have garnered a list of TWS under the Rs 5,000 mark that will help you in picking the best one among the lot.

Best True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India



Realme Buds Q2

Priced at Rs 2,499 the Realme Buds Q2 comes with attractive features like Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) up to 25dB. It also features a Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, which helps in significantly reducing surrounding noise during a call. According to the company, the TWS comes with 28hrs total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency and can be customized with the Realme Link App. It also has touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hrs playback with 10 mins of charging. Realme Buds Q2 is available in two colours - Active Black and Calm Grey at realme.com, Amazon India.



Realme Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 3,299, it’s developed in collaboration with The Chainsmokers. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB, with dual microphones supported by the ENC noise cancelling algorithm to reduce the surrounding noise during a call. It also offers IPX5 water-resistant and comes with a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver and features a new Bass Boost as well as bass enhancement solution. Realme Buds Air 2 is fuelled by a large battery capacity along with many unique features like Open-up Auto Connection, Google Fast Pair, Smart Wear Detection and Intelligent Touch Controls. The TWS is available in two different colours- white and Black at realme.com and Flipkart.com.



Realme Buds Air Pro



Realme has recently introduced the flagship Realme Buds Air Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35db, 94ms super-low latency in gaming mode, and 20 hrs of total playback with ANC on. The Buds Air Pro is equipped with Realme's customized S1 noise cancellation chip, which guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. With a 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise cancelling algorithm, instant auto-connect and Google fast pair, 48.8g ultra-light body, the Realme Buds Air Pro is available in the colours of Soul White and Rock Black, Matte Black and New Wave silver at Rs 4,999 via realme.com and Amazon India.



Redmi Earbuds S



Redmi launched its Earbuds S at a price point of Rs 1,799 which is one of the best offerings from the brand. It comes in a pill-shaped case and has a compact design. The earbuds ditch the stem-like design shape and instead opts for a more discrete look. The feature-packed earbuds offer IPX4 splash resistance, support for any voice assistant of your choice, a 122ms low-latency gaming mode and Bluetooth 5.0. However, the IPX4 splash resistance rating is limited to the earbuds only and the charging case isn’t splash resistant. The Redmi Earbuds S are available in a single matte black colour variant, at mi.com, Amazon.in, and Mi Home stores.



Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Priced at Rs 3,999 the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sport an Apple AirPods like design that sits inside the ear. Some of the features of the product are Bluetooth 5.0 support, 14.2mm drivers, support for smart voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The device runs the LHDC Bluetooth codec, which is similar to Qualcomm’s aptX and Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codecs. These earphones also come with support for Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, so you can ask for help from either of these voice assistants by tapping the side button. The Mi True Wireless Earphones are available in one single colour White colour variant, at mi.com, Amazon.in, and Mi Home stores.