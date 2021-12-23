Best Wireless earphones to gift this Christmas and New Year under Rs 3000

The Coronavirus pandemic has made us realize how important it is to maintain a healthy body. Exercise is the cornerstone for it and to have an intense workout session one needs to have an energetic playlist with convenient, durable wireless workout earphones. Therefore, this Christmas & New Year gift to your loved ones a pair of sturdy, sweatproof, and tangle-proof headphones.

Here are some affordable wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 for the perfect gifting option.

Just Corseca Plum in-Ear Truly Wireless Earphone

Free yourself from the ordinary with the drop-dead gorgeous Plum. The high fidelity 13mm audio driver makes your listening experience more intimate, personal, and real by fine-tuning to allow for a more natural playback. Low Frequencies are subtly strengthened giving a crystal-clear sound output. It has a smart PCB design and a big 200 mAh smart battery that delivers unmatched 12 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case. Enjoy the classic elegance of Corseca Audio Design and sharp electronics expertise brought to you by the house of Damson, the pioneers of Bluetooth Accessories. The product is available for Rs 2,699.

Just Corseca Nector Pro Wireless Bluetooth Neckband

It has fifty-five hours of massive playtime, HD sound, sweatproof, and super light. With an integrated microphone and controller, these headphones are compatible with Apple (iPhone / iPod / iPad), Android and all Bluetooth-enabled audio and smartphone devices. The HD sound is delivered with crisp highs and deep low notes, plus a wider frequency response for a dynamic music performance. It delivers more power-efficient performance with minimum loss in reproduced sound. It’s also light on the neck with a net weight of just 35gm. It’s available for Rs 2,599

Wk Life BD350 Portable Wireless BluetoothEarphone

This earphone has a compact design that has a smart magnetic function, which hardly drops out during intense workouts. With just a touch, one can easily answer the phone and hang up. This also ensures more convenience and safety for everyone while driving. The standby time for this device is 130 hours. Therefore, you do not have to worry about charging. WK BD350earphones are aesthetically designed but are extremely rugged. You can also comfortably put it in a bag, or take it anywhere when not in use. It’s available for Rs 1,999.

Wk Life BD200 Magnetic Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth

This earphone has the unique feature of connecting two devices at the same time. A perfect Bluetooth device for you and your workout buddy! The transmission distance of this device is 10 meters, with a battery capacity of 65maH and a talking time of 4 hours, standby time of 80 hours. It has a smart magnetic function and is safe and comfortable to wear. The adjustable in-ear design makes it just apt for intense activities. The device is water and sweat-resistant. It comes with a one-year warranty and you can purchase it for just Rs 1,699.