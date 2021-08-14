BGMI Freedom Face-Off tournament kicks off on August 15th with a prize pool of Rs 1,50,000

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, Krafton recently introduced its Independence Day Mahotsav event in the country. During the event, the game developer is offering special rewards to the BGMI users till next Friday. Now, just a day ahead of Independence Day, Krafton has announced that it will be hosting its BGMI Freedom Face-Off tournament in the country. The company is holding the Freedom Face-Off tournament in India ahead of the upcoming much-anticipated major, the Battlegrounds Mobile India series aka BGIS, which will take place at some point in the coming weeks.

BGMI Freedom Face-Off tournament will feature 16 teams and a prize pool of 1.5 lakh

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Freedom Face-Off tournament will see 16 teams going against each other. The tournament has a prize pool of 1.5 lakh. Unfortunately, Krafton hasn’t yet revealed which 16 teams will be taking part in the Freedom Face-Off event. The broadcast for the event will kick off at 12 pm IST tomorrow. You will be able to watch the tournament live on Battleground Mobile India’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Krafton has also released a video teaser for the tournament, but doesn’t have any info regarding the participating players or teams.

BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event rewards till August 20th

Talking about the BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event that Krafton announced earlier, it is running till next Friday, August 20th. During the event, the company is offering the BGMI players in the country free purple skin for the Avenger AWM gun. In addition, you will get free in-game currency and different free crate coupon scraps during the event.

The game will be offering new missions every day till August 20th to offer free rewards, which you will need to accomplish first. To unlock the free rewards, simply open the BGMI app on your phone and then open the event section. Under there, search for the Independence Day Mahotsav event and earn the free rewards by completing missions.

Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021 event details

Talking about the Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021, it will be Krafton’s first esports tournament in the country after the successful launch of BGMI on July 2nd. The company announced the esports event on July 15th and started allowing teams to register for it the same month. You can register your team by visiting Battleground Mobile India’s website in the country.

During the Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021 event, Krafton is offering a total prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000. The first esports tournament for BGMI will span across three months. The registered teams will face off in the in-game qualifiers, where they will play a total of 15 matches. The top 1024 teams from the in-game qualifiers will be progressing ahead in the tournament.