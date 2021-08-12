BGMI Independence Day event is offering free AWM skin and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav event in India started yesterday. The event will continue to run until Friday, August 20th with multiple rewards for the gamers. In celebration of the 75th Independence Day of India, Krafton is offering special rewards for the BGMI gamers in the country. As part of the special event, the BGMI players will be getting a new custom weapon skin, free in-game currency, and different create coupon scraps during the 10 days event.

BGMI Independence Day event rewards

During the BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event, the gamers in India will be getting the purple skin for the Avenger AWM weapon. Once you apply the free skin to the gun, it will show a lightning effect. However, to grab the free skin, you will need to accomplish the important tasks within the event page to satisfy the precise requisites required for it. Apart from the free skin for the AWM gun, BGMI will be opening new missions every day for the gamers with more rewards till August 20th.

Here’s how you can claim rewards during the BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event

To claim the rewards during the BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event, you will need to visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India app on your phone. Then you will need to open the Event section inside the game and search for the Independence Day Mahotsav event and select it. Then you will need to complete the mentioned missions in the game to receive the rewards.

Krafton mentioned on its Instagram channel, “Celebrations commence early! Let's celebrate the spirit of Independence in the Battlegrounds! We also have new missions that are unlocked every day for players with amazing rewards! Drop in and check out the events center for latest missions and get winning with your squad!”.

In related news, Krafton has recently teased BGMI’s launch for the iOS platform. The launch was teased when the game crossed the 46 million downloads milestone on the Google Play Store. If the reports are to be believed, BGMI could be launched for the iPhones and iPads on August 20th.

