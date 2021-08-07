BGMI iOS launch officially confirmed by Krafton; could be released on August 20th

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is one of the highly popular mobile games in India at the moment. So far, the game is available only for Android devices in the country at the moment. On the Google Play Store, BGMI has already been downloaded more than 46 million times in just a little over a month after the launch. Now, Krafton, the brand behind the popular mobile game, is all set to release the game on iOS devices. Just yesterday, the company teased the iOS version of BGMI, and today, it has officially confirmed its existence for the platform.

BGMI iOS launch officially teased by Krafton

Recently, Krafton dropped a subtle hint at the iOS version of BGMI on its Instagram channel. Today, the company has finally confirmed the iOS version of the popular game on the social networking website. Krafton has shared a poster on BGMI’s Instagram account, which shows a big question mark with the Apple symbol below it. While the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date for the game for the iPhones and iPads, its post does officially confirm its existence. “We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know,” BGMI Instagram post reads.

Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch for iOS devices on August 20th

If the reports are to be believed, BGMI for the iPhones and iPads could be released on August 20th. The information coming from sources in Krafton, the iOS version of the game will be launched once the reward collection time period gets over. As per the image above, Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live for iOS products on August 20th with all the rewards that were previously offered for Android devices.

Before BGMI for iOS launches, Krafton is offering rewards to gamers

Ahead of the launch of BGMI for iOS devices, Krafton is offering several rewards to Android users to celebrate the game’s crossing 46 million downloads milestone. As per the developers, BGMI users will get three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap rewards once the game reaches the 48 million users milestone. There will be additional three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap rewards when BGMI’s download on Android cross the 49 million users milestone. Lastly, once the total users of BGMI reach 50 million, the gamers will receive a Permanent Galaxy Messenger set.

It’s worth mentioning that while announcing the rewards, Krafton mentioned that, “We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”. So, the iOS users will also be getting the same rewards once the game launches on the platform.