BGMI’s iPhone launch teased again; crosses 46 million downloads on Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI was launched in India just a little over a month ago. In just a short period, the game has been downloaded more than 46 million times in the country. So far, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, has only released the game for Android devices on the Google Play Store. However, the developers are now planning to release Battlegrounds Mobile India in the very near future. While celebrating the 46 million downloads milestone on Twitter, Krafton has dropped a subtle hint at the game’s launch for iOS devices.

BGMI for iOS devices launching very soon; Krafton drops a subtle hint

In a post on Instagram, Krafton has revealed an event to help BGMI reach 50 million downloads in the country. For the event, the company has promised gamers a host of in-game items for hitting each download milestone on the way to 50 million users. In the same post, the developers have mentioned that "We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”. The same line also includes the Apple emoji, which suggests that the game will soon be launched on Apple’s App Store too for iPhones and iPads.

Unfortunately, Krafton still has refrained from revealing the exact launch date for BGMI on the App Store at the moment. However, we can expect the company to release it for the iOS platform before Season 21 of the game kicks off in the coming days.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 50 million downloads milestone rewards

As per Krafton’s Instagram post, BGMI players will be getting three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap once the game crosses the 48 million milestone. You will get three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap for free once reaching the 49 million milestone. Furthermore, once the game’s total downloads reach 50 million, then you will get a Permanent Galaxy Messenger set.

BGMI gamers will be getting the rewards for each milestone inside the game’s events section. The aforementioned rewards will be unlocked in the section once each download milestone is achieved. Furthermore, the post has mentioned that the 50 million download rewards will be maintained for a month for redemption.

It’s worth mentioning that Android is the largest OS platform in India for BGMI. However, iOS is the biggest mobile platform when it comes to revenue. So it’s likely that Krafton will be launching the game for Apple devices in the near future.