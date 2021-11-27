Black Friday sale hefty discounts on gadgets you don’t want to miss

Gadgets and smart home appliances have become a very essential part of our and users are always on the watch to grab when the holiday season sale arrives. Black Friday sale is among one of those sales where consumers can grab the best products at a discounted price. Amid the Black Friday sale, American Express has announced a series of the deal on a plethora of products across different categories which might lure a lot of potential buyers. Let’s have a closer look at the deals provided by American Express and how you can take advantage of the offers.

Black Friday sale: American Express card offers

According to the company, American Express Platinum Cardmembers and American Express Gold Cardmembers can get up to Rs 3,50,000 discount on Samsung’s 85+ UHD, Neo QLED 4K, Neo QlED 8K televisions. Users can avail of the offer from the online and offline store and the offer is valid till 31 December 2021. So if you’re planning to buy one then this could be the best time to make your purchase.

Apart from that, all American Express consumer Card members can avail 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on purchase of Rs 20,000 and above made at Reliance Digital and My JIO stores and also on the official website www.reliancedigital.in.

The company is also offering a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on transactions of Rs 1,00,000 and above made via American Express consumer Card members at Reliance Digital, My Jio stores, and on the website www.reliancedigital.in. Do note that the offer will be valid until 31st December 2021.

Besides, the company is also offering 15percent off on domestic hotels, apartments, and villas and 12 percent off on domestic flights for all American Express consumer cards. The validity of the offer is valid until December 25th, 2021. You can also use the American Express consumer cards at Dr. Lal Path Labs to avail yourself up to a 15 percent discount on routine tests. The offer is valid until March 2022.