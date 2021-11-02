Black Shark 4S Pro tops AnTuTu scoreboard for October, Nubia Red Magic 6S sits at second

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro is the new leader in AnTuTu's monthly results for the most powerful Android smartphones. Thanks to the new Snapdragon 888+ chipset, the gaming handset dethroned its predecessor, the Black Shark 4 Pro. The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and the Vivo iQOO 8 Pro came in second and third place, respectively, with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC.

The previous leader, the Black Shark 4 Pro, is ranked fourth, while the Vivo X70 Pro+ and the Asus ROG Phone 5s are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Qualcomm chipsets also dominate the midrange market, with seven out of ten devices powered by the Snapdragon 7 series, a couple of MediaTek-powered phones, and one with a Kirin SoC.

The iQOO Z5 came out on top in the middle, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi Civi, and two Honor phones.

The AnTuTu score is a composite of the phone's performance in four key areas: graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), user interface, and memory. For the purposes of this Top 10, the platform only considers phones that have completed at least 1,000 benchmark runs and calculates the average of their results rather than the highest.