Blue Tick Account verification process restarted by Twitter under updated policies

The public verification process, which was stopped by Twitter a few years ago, is now restarting in 2021 with updated policies.

Twitter has been working for the past several months the restart the verification process that provides a Blue Tick once the account is verified. The process for publication was paused/halted by Twitter several years ago, and now with the updated new policies in 2021, the verification process is finally set to relaunch.

Twitter released a statement saying, "We're excited to share that starting today, we'll begin rolling out our new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on Twitter. Today's application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on Twitter."

Twitter has been working these several months to bring more clarity to the verification eligibility criteria. The newly launched policy takes shape from the feedback received from the public. Twitter also commented, "With today's application launch, we're also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall".

To qualify for the verification process, the user must meet the following criteria according to Twitter.

The account must be active within the last six months. A good record of adherence to Twitter policies. Profile name and Image. Confirmed Email address or phone number The user should belong to one of the following categories

Government

Companies/Brands/Organisations

News organisations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and Gaming

Activists/Organisers/Other Influential Individuals

Twitter pointed out that they will be introducing more categories later this year for scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

With Government introducing new guidelines to reduce misuse of social media platform, digital platforms like Google, Facebook, Etc, are bound to update their user agreements and policies. Twitter, in the meantime, is already removing verified badges from user accounts that do not meet with the updated policy of Twitter. Verified accounts found violating Twitter's policies, will have their verification taken off.

