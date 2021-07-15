boAt Immortal 1000D, the brand's first gaming headphone launched in India

It comes with highlighted features like Dolby Atmos for a premium gaming and entertainment experience. The headphones also come with 50mm drivers for high fidelity audio, regardless of the content played.

boAt has launched their line of gaming headphones, "Immortal" today in India. Their flagship model is called boAt Immortal 1000D and it comes with highlighted features like Dolby Atmos for a premium gaming and entertainment experience. The headphones also come with 50mm drivers for high fidelity audio, regardless of the content played.

According to a report released by KPMG, the online gaming segment in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21 per cent over FY21-FY25 to reach a size of Rs 29,000 crore. Overall growth in digital consumption sophistication has helped online gaming become a mainstream entertainment option.

boAt Immortal 1000D specifications and features

The newly launched boAt Immortal 1000D comes with Dolby Atmos, which is capable of placing the sounds of the game all around a listener with three-dimensional precision so that gamers can react faster and more accurately. It enables the ability to pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — even from overhead or behind.

These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brands very own boAt Plugin Labz which processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.

The newly launched gaming headset also offers dual mics for distortion-free communication between friends and teammates. These also sport a remote to control audio, mic and LEDs for seamless voice and video conversations across YouTube, Discord, Twitch, and other streaming platforms.

It offers a secure braided cable that ensures durability and a USB connector ensures easy connectivity across all laptop and desktop gaming setups. The headphones manage to reduce external noise using special closed earcups that fully cover your ears, aided by plush cushions that form a perfect seal for greater sound isolation. The earcups have a built-in automatic breathing RGB LED light effect to complete one's gaming setup.

boAt Immortal 1000D India Price

boAt Immortal 1000D is available in two colours namely Black and White Sabre for Rs 2499 on Amazon India and the boAt Website.

