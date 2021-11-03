Boat Watch Zenit with 1.3-inch Circular Display, SpO2 Monitor and Built-In Games Launching Soon in India

Boat is a well-established Indian brand known for its wearables and audio devices. It seems like the company is planning to introduce a new wristwatch in India. The wristwatch, dubbed the Boat Watch Zenit, will include a circular display, built-in games, theatre mode, music management, and more. The business has recently introduced the Boat Vertex smartwatch and the Watch Zenit is listed on Amazon.

Boat Watch Zenit Specifications

The new offering by Boat will feature a 1.3-inch circular IPS display. The smartwatch has a touch-enabled touchscreen as well as two navigational crown buttons on the side. The watch is available in three colours on Amazon: black, silver, and blue. Because most inexpensive smartwatches are fitness trackers at their core, the Boat Watch Zenit has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep tracker, among other health-related capabilities.

The device will be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and once connected it’ll show all the notifications from the phone. Above that, the smartwatch will also display the notification of the incoming call with options to decline or silence them. Over 100 watch faces are supported via the Boat Watch Zenit's companion app. In addition, the smart wearable supports seven sports and activity monitoring modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. The built-in game – the Boat Watch Zenit comes with a game called the Young bird – is one of the watch's main features. There's also a theatrical mode that dims the screen to zero and silences all notifications.

The watch also includes a built-in weather app that shows the weather forecast for the following six days. The wearable is expected to last up to seven days on a single charge. Finally, the watch is dust and water-resistant, according to IP67 standards. The smartwatch is currently available on Amazon and will be released in India soon.

