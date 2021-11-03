Boat Watch Zenit with 1.3-inch Circular Display, SpO2 Monitor and Built-In Games Launching Soon in India

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:50 PM IST  |  13.7K
   
Boat Watch Zenit with 1.3-inch Circular Display, SpO2 Monitor and Built-In Games Launching Soon in India
Boat Watch Zenit with 1.3-inch Circular Display, SpO2 Monitor and Built-In Games Launching Soon in India
Advertisement

Boat is a well-established Indian brand known for its wearables and audio devices. It seems like the company is planning to introduce a new wristwatch in India. The wristwatch, dubbed the Boat Watch Zenit, will include a circular display, built-in games, theatre mode, music management, and more. The business has recently introduced the Boat Vertex smartwatch and the Watch Zenit is listed on Amazon.

Boat Watch Zenit Specifications

The new offering by Boat will feature a 1.3-inch circular IPS display. The smartwatch has a touch-enabled touchscreen as well as two navigational crown buttons on the side. The watch is available in three colours on Amazon: black, silver, and blue. Because most inexpensive smartwatches are fitness trackers at their core, the Boat Watch Zenit has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep tracker, among other health-related capabilities.

boat_watch_zenit_with_1.3-inch_circular_display_spo2_monitoring_and_built-in_games_launching_soon_in_india_1.jpg

The device will be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and once connected it’ll show all the notifications from the phone. Above that, the smartwatch will also display the notification of the incoming call with options to decline or silence them. Over 100 watch faces are supported via the Boat Watch Zenit's companion app. In addition, the smart wearable supports seven sports and activity monitoring modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. The built-in game – the Boat Watch Zenit comes with a game called the Young bird – is one of the watch's main features. There's also a theatrical mode that dims the screen to zero and silences all notifications.

The watch also includes a built-in weather app that shows the weather forecast for the following six days. The wearable is expected to last up to seven days on a single charge. Finally, the watch is dust and water-resistant, according to IP67 standards. The smartwatch is currently available on Amazon and will be released in India soon.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

What are the features of Boat Watch Zenit?
The new offering by Boat will feature a 1.3-inch circular IPS display. The Boat Watch Zenit has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep tracker, among other health-related capabilities.
Which sports modes will Boat Watch Zenit support?
The smart wearable supports seven sports and activity monitoring modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football.
What is the price of Boat Watch Vertex?
The Boat Watch Vertex comes with a 1.69-inch square display and priced at Rs 2,499
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1

Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1" Hdmi Monitor With Capacitive Touch Functio...

$279.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Camping With Remote Control, 180° Rotation, Quiet And Powerful Portable Usb Rechargeable Fan For Camping Picnic Home(black)

Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Campi...

$20.99
$29.99 (30%)
 Buy Now
Hp Elitedesk 800 G1 Sff I7-4770 3.40ghz 16gb Ram 2tb Hdd 240gb Ssd Win 10 Pro (renewed)

Hp Elitedesk 800 G1 Sff I7-4770 3.40ghz 16gb Ram 2tb Hdd 240gb Ssd Win 10 Pro (r...

$326.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All