Boeing Starliner is moving to factory for the evaluation of propulsion system

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner was earlier scheduled to lift off and reach the International Space Station atop the Atlas V rocket on July 30th. However, it was pushed to August 3rd as the ISS suffered a mishap and was thrown out of control. Unfortunately, Boeing and Nasa had to cancel the second scheduled launch on August 3rd after detecting a technical issue with the propulsion system. Now, it looks like the launch of the Starliner to the ISS is delayed indefinitely by several months. Nasa and Boeing are now returning the Starliner to the production facility.

Starliner is being moved to the factory for a thorough check-up

Nasa and Boeing have released press statements regarding the Starliner’s issues on Friday. Both the firms have informed that they will now remove the CST-100 Starliner capsule from the Atlas V rocket. Soon after, it will be moved back to the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility (C3PF). At the factory, Boeing will be doing deeper-level troubleshooting of the Starliner’s four propulsion system valves. These valves didn’t open as planned during the scrubbed launch on August 3rd.

Furthermore, Boeing and Nasa have revealed that since August 4th, the CST-100 Starliner was sitting atop the Atlas V rocket in ULA’s Vertical Integration Facility. At the facility, Boeing tried to restore functionality to the affected valves of the capsule. The Starliner has a total of 13 propulsion valves, but Boeing was only able to open nine valves, which remained closed during the scheduled launch. Now, at the factory, Boeing will be checking the spacecraft thoroughly to find out the exact problems with these valves.

“Mission success in human spaceflight depends on thousands of factors coming together at the right time,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program. “We’ll continue to work the issue from the Starliner factory and have decided to stand down for this launch window to make way for other national priority missions”, Vollmer added further.

Boeing Starliner’s flight to the ISS may be delayed by several months

It looks like the Boeing Starliner’s flight to the ISS could be delayed by several months. First of all, the Starliner’s return to the factory means its launch this month is off the table. In addition, the flight could be postponed by several months due to the logjam of other scheduled flights to the International Space Station. Boeing is expected to make a statement regarding the next liftoff of the Starliner in the near future, so stay tuned.